Barbie Starring Margot Robbie: Barbie Release Date, Storyline, Cast, and Everything

Finally, the wait is over and we are in the awe of Margot Robbie starred Barbie’s first poster. The movie is still in the shooting phase, but the official release date of Barbie has been released.

Barbie Release Date

As per the official notification, Barbie will be released on 21st July 2023. Whether this is the international release date or the American release date, it will be revealed soon.

You might not be aware that the iconic Margot Robbie starring Barbie is going to be released with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

The official Warner Bros. Tweet

In a recent official Tweet, Warner Bros. revealed that they are going to release the Barbie in the upcoming year. It also had the eye-pleasing sneak peek starring our favorite Margot Robbie in the Malibu Barbie get-up. We can see the trademark Chevrolet Corvette convertible and Barbie enjoying her ride.

Margot Robbie is wearing an iconic blue blouse along with a blue and white spotted headband. Even this little glimpse caught millions of fans’ hearts all over the globe.

A Joint Venture: Barbie

The movie based on the world’s most famous doll Barbie is going to be a joint venture between official Barbie manufacturer Mattel and Warner Bros.

The Team of Barbie

Greta Gerwig is the co-writer along with Noah Baumbach and directed the movie. As we all know, Greta is two Academy Aware Nominee directors.

Along with Tom Ackerley, Margot Robbie herself also happens to be one of the co-producers of the movie. Their production house is LuckyChap Entertainment which is associated with the movie.

Barbie Movie Plot and Storyline:

There has been no official word about the storyline, but when there are iconic names such as Margot Robbie associated with the movie, there are bound to be magical things in it.

Along with her, the director Gerwig is also quite legendary with all her skills and a keen eye for detail. She even has been nominated for best-adapted screenplay for Little Women in 2019 along with Best Orignal Screenplay for Ladybird in 2017.

Barbie Cast and Supporting Roles:

Some of the unofficial names of the Cast of Barbie include Kate McKinnon, Will Farrell, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Harsh Nef, Emerald Fennell, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.