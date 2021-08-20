The Bureau of Magical Things Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

The Bureau of Magical Things is an Australian television series. The series The Bureau of Magical Things includes comedy, family, fantasy, and mystery.

The series The Bureau of Magical Things has received 6.8 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series The Bureau of Magical Things.

The Bureau of Magical Things Season 2:

The series The Bureau of Magical Things was renewed for the second season in November 2019. Jonathan M. Shiff created the series The Bureau of Magical Things.

Jonathan M. Shiff and Mark Shirrefs developed the series The Bureau of Magical Things. It was directed by Grant Brown, Evan Clarry, and Martha Goddard.

The series The Bureau of Magical Things was executively produced by Jonathan M. Shiff, Nicole Keeb, Cherrie Bottger, Julia Adams, Arne Lohmann, and Drew Jarvis. Jonathan M. Shiff and Stuart Wood produced the series The Bureau of Magical Things.

Andrew Conder did the cinematography of the series The Bureau of Magical Things. The series was made under Jonathan M. Shiff Productions. ZDF Enterprises distributed the series The Bureau of Magical Things. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series The Bureau of Magical Things.

The Bureau of Magical Things Season 2 Cast:

See the cast of the series The Bureau of Magical Things Season 2 below.

Kimie Tsukakoshi as Kyra Elizabeth Cullen as Imogen Mia Milnes as Lily Julian Cullen as Darra Rainbow Wedell as Ruksy Jamie Carter as Peter Christopher Sommers as Professor Maxwell Arnijka Larcombe-Weate as Mathilda

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series The Bureau of Magical Things.

The Bureau of Magical Things Season 2 Release Date:

The series The Bureau of Magical Things Season 2 was premiered on 10th July 2021 on 10 Shake. We can expect the second season of the series The Bureau of Magical Things somewhere in 2022.

The first season of the series The Bureau of Magical Things was released on 8th July 2018. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series The Bureau of Magical Things.

The Bureau of Magical Things Season 2 Trailer:

Find the promo of the series The Bureau of Magical Things Season 2 below.

