A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

A Million Little Things is an American television series. The series A Million Little Things is full of family, drama, comedy, and romance.

The series A Million Little Things has received 7.9 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the fourth season of the series A Million Little Things.

A Million Little Things Season 4:

The series A Million Little Things follows the story of a group of friends who becomes motivated to living fuller lives after the close friend’s unexpected death.

D. J. Nash created the series A Million Little Things. It stars David Giuntoli, Allison Miller, and Romany Malco.

The series A Million Little Things was executively produced by DJ Nash, Dana Honor, Marshall Boone, Terrence Coli, Aaron Kaplan, James Griffiths, and David Marshall Grant.

The series A Million Little Things was shot in Vancouver, British Columbia. The series A Million Little Things was made under Kapital Entertainment, ABC Studios, Next Thing You Know Productions, Fee-Fi-Fo Films, and ABC Signature. Disney-ABC Domestic Television and ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group distributed the series A Million Little Things.

Let’s see the cast of the fourth season of the series A Million Little Things.

A Million Little Things Season 4 Cast:

Find the cast of the series A Million Little Things Season 4 below.

David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville Romany Malco as Rome Howard Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom Christina Moses as Regina Howard Grace Park as Katherine Kim James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon Tristan Byon as Theo Saville Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon Floriana Lima as Darcy Cooper Ron Livingston as Jon Dixon Sam Pancake as Carter French James Tupper as Andrew Pollock Drea de Matteo as Barbara Nelson

Let’s see the review of the second episode of the fourth season of the series A Million Little Things.

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 2 Review:

In the series A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 2 titled Not the Plan, we have seen that Gary tries to take steps forward along with Darcy and later, continues in order to distance himself from anything involving Peter.

Rome tries to make an effort in order to distract Regina from her job search, it may be looking up after all. After that, Maggie adjusts to a new work environment.

In the next episode titled Game Night, we will see that at the time when the girls make a decision to throw Katherine a celebratory divorce party, the guys get together in order to watch the hockey game as well as distract Eddie.

Maggie gets blindsided by some news and at the time when Sophie has to stand her ground. After that, Eddie helps Theo with a romantic gesture for a new crush as well as stumbles into someone from his past.

Let’s talk about the release date of the third episode of the series A Million Little Things Season 4.

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date:

The series A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 2 titled Game Night will be released on 6th October 2021. After that, the fourth episode titled Pinocchio will be released on 13th October 2021.

Tonight at 10/9c, suspicions are rising. Watch a new episode of #AMillionLittleThings on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/vkGzE2YoBL — A Million Little Things (@AMillionABC) September 29, 2021

The series A Million Little Things is airing on ABC. The fourth season of the series A Million Little Things includes a total of 20 episodes.

If we get any other update about the release date of the fourth season of the series A Million Little Things, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the fourth season of the series A Million Little Things.

A Million Little Things Season 4 Trailer:

Find the promo of the series A Million Little Things Season 4 below. Let’s watch it.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website.