Barbie Nike Dunk Low Shoes Dressed Up with Barbie Movie Release

Just when we thought all the promotions, collaborations, memes, and even the Babebheimer phenomenon had taken over the world – we have one more thing. It is a Barbie Nike Dunk Low Shoes, an exclusive collaboration, and the shoes look absolutely Barbie-sque. Let’s talk more about it in depth.

What do these Barbie Nike Dunk Low Shoes Look Like?

As briefly discussed, the shoes are relevant to Barbie and are obviously Pink. Two shades of pink are used, including the upper silhouette, i.e., the darker shade and the lighter part underneath the leather. Not just that, but the lace and the lining are also quite eye catchy and look stunningly beautiful.

Andy Vermaut shares:Nike x Barbie Dunk Low: How To Buy the New Barbie Shoes: The Nike x Barbie Dunk Low‘s have not-so-subtly leaked across social media. Going heavy on the pink coloring, the new Barbie shoes also come equipped with a diamond… Thank you. https://t.co/TSgD5gTjJy pic.twitter.com/AmuMe7GsXE — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) July 21, 2023

The most important thing about these Barbie shoes is the bejeweled “N” on the laces in the Barbie font, nothing less. The vintage style lace also makes it even more “Barbie-like.” The outer sole is made of partially recycled material and has rounded corners. The shoes come inside a carefully crafted box that is, of course, pink in color and has a star design on its lid.

Where to Buy Barbie Nike Dunk Low Shoes?

There is no official news, but it is said that the shoes will be available in the latter part of 2023. They will be available online as well as offline Nike brand stores. The shoes are said to be available in standard sizes for girls/ women. Fans can purchase these shoes from retailers and Nike.com as per the availability of the shoes.

There is no date revealed as to when the shoes will be launched. Also, there has yet to be any news regarding the collaboration of the movie or the makers of the movie with the shoe brand Nike. Let’s see what happens next.

So I saw Nike dunk low shoes ad in Barbie colors today!! Thought of you and this post of yours! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sZD9Tk4grm — Aditi V 🦋 (@vakil_aditi) July 21, 2023

Barbenheimer Phenomenon

Since the movie Barbie has been given a release date that clashes with another much-awaited movie, Oppenheimer, it has become the biggest showdown of 2023. There are so many fans who have talked and are going to watch both of these movies. Since the release date has been declared, some fans are not liking it as they can’t decide which movie to watch first.

Fans interested in purchasing these Barbie Nike Dunk Low shoes can download the SNKRS app and join the community. This way, fans can get notifications regarding the release/ launch of these shoes and purchase them.