Karlie Kloss Finally Reveals her New Born Baby Boy Name with Cute Pictures

Earlier this week, the model gave birth to a healthy baby boy, which she has with her husband, Joshua Kushner. They had a son, and now they have become proud parents of another baby boy, and they look like they are the happiest parents in the world.

Karlie Shared an Instagram Post

In a recent Instagram post, the supermodel shared a photo of her newborn son and his name, i.e., Elijah Jude, and a cute blue heart. Their first son’s name is Levi, who is holding his little brother’s hand in the picture. Right after she posted the photo, there were tons of comments from their close friends and many fans.

The couple’s first child was born on March 2021, whereas their second son’s recent birth was on 11th July 2023. Since the birth, they did not reveal any names. So now, they have finally shared the details of names, etc., with all the well-wishers and fans through Instagram.

Karlie Kloss reveals the name of her second baby with Joshua Kushner, Elijah Jude. pic.twitter.com/TGjsav855h — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 21, 2023

She was seen on Met Gala

While the supermodel was pregnant with her second child, she was also seen walking the Met Gala Red Carpet with a grown baby bump where she wore a beautiful gown with her husband, who accompanied her in a tuxedo.

How did the couple meet?

Karlie Kloss met her investor and businessman husband, Joshua Kushner, in 2012, and they started dating. By 2018, they announced their engagement, and by 2019, they married. She happens to be related to Donald Trump’s family through her husband Kushner’s brother Jared. He is married to Ivanka Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump.

Karlie Kloss gives birth to second baby with Joshua Kushner https://t.co/nYZSGN6kV4 pic.twitter.com/sgEytiVrbm — Page Six (@PageSix) July 15, 2023

By October 2020, the couple announced they were expecting their first child, and by March 2021 – their first child was born. They named their first son Levi. By May 2023, when she walked the Met Gala Red Carpet, she revealed the secret with a full-grown baby bump that they were expecting a second child. Recently when she gave birth, the couple did not reveal the name or gender of the baby.

So now, as she shared details through her latest Instagram post, everyone knows the entire situation. Fans are delighted to know about the sex and name of the baby. Also, Karlie shared some cutest pictures of her newly born son. One of the photos, which has both her sons, is the best ever; fans can’t keep calm!