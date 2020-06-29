You can now hear the start sound of the Xbox Series X

What will the Xbox Series X sound like at startup? Well, you can know it months before the console goes on sale.

Microsoft shared on its Twitter account the startup sound of its expected console, the Xbox Series X (the one we will hear as soon as the device starts). This sound could be familiar to you, since according to Gamespot (sister site of CNET) it is the same startup sound that you can hear in an Xbox video shared by Microsoft in May. The sound lasts 15 seconds, a bit long compared to that of other Microsoft consoles or even the PS4. You can listen to it below.

The Xbox Series X will go on sale in late 2020 along with Halo Infinite, franchise that had not been launching the console since the first Xbox, which came accompanied by Halo: Combat Evolved. There are some indications suggesting that the company could launch two console models as his rival has done, Sony, but still nothing confirmed by Microsoft.

The company revealed in March the specifications of the Xbox Series X. The console will have a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with eight cores at a speed of 2.8GHz each and an AMD RNDA 2 GPU. In combination, both offer four times the power of Xbox One processing and twice the graphics performance of the Xbox One X.