Wolf Pack Season 2 Release Date, Cast Members, Plot Synopsis, Trailer Updates, and Everything You Need to Know

Nowadays, millions of cinephiles and netizens are directed toward supernatural and thriller drama series. And to provide the best quality content streaming service platforms, like, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Paramount+ have worked tirelessly. Today, we have one such supernatural drama series titled, ‘Wolf Pack.’ that has received balanced reviews for its first season, and fans are eagerly waiting for the second season.



In addition to that, the show has received average 6.5/10 ratings on the IMDb platform. Moreover, suppose you are a fan of shows like Teen Wolf, Werewolf by Night, and Werewolves Within. In that case, Armani Jackson’s recently released Wolf Pack can be your following binge-watch material.

In this article, we have provided all the necessary information that you need to know about the Wolf Pack Season 2. Here we have provided a complete list of cast members, trailer updates, and the release date of Wolf Pack Season 2.

Wolf Pack Season 2 Release Date

Jeff Davis’s recently released Wolf Pack has received balanced reviews from the audience, and still, many fans are looking for the show’s renewal and release date for the forthcoming seasons.

However, the first season of Wolf Pack was launched on Paramount+ on January 26, 2023, and it’s been more than six months since we have not received the official release date for Wolf Pack Season 2. Still, the upcoming season may take eight to twelve months before releasing a second season of the show. So we expect it to be released in the first half of 2023.

Wolf Pack Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Edo Van Belkom and Wolf Pack’s recently released Wolf Pack is the complete supernatural and thriller drama package. The show premiered on Paramount+ on January 26, 2023, and now fans are looking for the show’s renewal for a second season.



The plot of The Wolf Pack Season 1 revolves around a teenage boy and girl whose life takes an exciting yet thriller turn when a California wildfire presents a furious supernatural creature. This terrifying monster attacked a traffic jam and killed several people.

As the story continues, it becomes more challenging and hectic for the teens to overcome the deadly scenario, where they find a solution to smash down the creature.

In addition to that, the show also features an anxious high school student Armani Jackson (Everett Lang), who was bitten by a werewolf during a forest fire.

Not only that, but we have also seen Blake Navarro (Bella Shepard), Harlan Briggs (Tyler Lawrence), Garrett Briggs (Rodrigo Santoro), and many others. The show combines a well-written storyline with a fantastic bond between the creators and actors.

Wolf Pack Season 2 Cast Members List

The show makers have not confirmed the official release date for the Wolf Pack Season 2. Not only that, but the official list of cast members for the second season is yet to be announced.

However, the below-mentioned star cast may return for the Wolf Pack Season 2.

Armani Jackson as Everett Lang

Aisling McBee plays a young Luna Briggs

Chloe Rose Robertson as Luna Briggs

Bella Shepard as Blake Navarro

Tyler Lawrence Gray as Harlan Briggs

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Kristin Ramsey

Rodrigo Santoro as Garrett Briggs

Julian Wanderer plays a young Harlan Briggs

Bailey Stender as Phoebe Caldwell

Rainer Dawn as Cody Malcolm

Hollie Bahar as Prisha Ahmad

Chase Liefeld as Baron

Jillian Ward as Analyn Santiago

Lanny Joon as Jason Jang

Zack Nelson as Cyrus Nix

Stella Smith as Tia Patterson

Rio Mangini as Austin Kirk

Nevada Jose as Danny Navarro

James Martinez as Roberto Navarro

Sean Philip Glasgow as Connor Ryan

John L. Adams as David Lang

Gideon Emery as Malcom

Amy Pietz as Kendra Lang

Wolf Pack Season 2 Episode Title List

As discussed above, the show makers still need to share the official release date for the Wolf Pack Season 2. Not only that, but the show makers have yet to announce the official list of episodes for the Wolf Pack Season 2.

Therefore, here we have added a complete list of episode titles for the Wolf Pack Season 1.

Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 01 – From a Spark to a Flame

Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 02 – Two Bitten, Two Born

Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 03 – Origin Point

Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 04 – Fear and Pain

Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 05 – Incendiary

Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 06 – After Party

Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 07 – Lion’s Breath

Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 08 – Trophic Cascade

Where To Watch Wolf Pack Season 2?

Wolf Pack is an American teen drama series that revolves around supernatural drama. The show runs for only one season, and fans eagerly await the second season.

However, if you have yet to watch the earlier seasons of the Wolf Pack series, head to the Paramount+ Networks and binge-watch all the episodes of Wolf Pack Season 1. Moreover, the upcoming season will also release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Wolf Pack Season 2?

Generally, the number of episodes depends on the storyline and screenwriting, and right now, the show makers have yet to share the official release date for Wolf Pack Season 2.



Still, looking at the previous releases, we can see that Wolf Pack Season 1was premiered with eight episodes. The upcoming season of the Wolf Pack series will also release with the same amount of episodes.

Wolf Pack Season 2 Makers Team

We can only conclude this article by mentioning the due credit to the production team members who worked behind the cameras. Wolf Pack is a set of supernatural thriller dramas created and developed by famous American writer and producer Jeff Davis. Apart from Wolf Pack, Jeff Davis has also worked as the writer for the Criminal Minds series.

The storyline of the Wolf Pack series is adapted from Edo van Bellom’s one of the most iconic creations of the same name. In addition to that, Jeff Davis has also served as the executive producer for Joseph P. Genier, Karen Gorodetzky, Mike Elliott, Jason Ensler, Sean Crouch, and many others.

The show was shoot in Atlanta, Georgia, and production companies like First Cause Inc, Capital Arts Entertainment, and MTV Entertainment Studios have played a significant role in producing The Wolf Pack Season 1.

Wolf Pack Season 2 Trailer Release

Armani Jackson’s Wolf Pack has received a positive response from the audience, and reviewers and fans are now eagerly waiting for the second season. However, the official trailer for the Wolf Pack Season 2 is yet to be made public.

Still, we have added an official trailer link for the Wolf Pack Season 1 here. If you are new to the show, click the link above and watch Wolf Pack Season 1 official trailer. Once the show makers release the official Wolf Pack Season 2 trailer, we will add it here.

Final Thoughts

So finally, now you have all the information about the Wolf Pack Season 2 release date. Since the show makers dropped the first season of the Wolf Pack series on Paramount+ on January 26, 2023, many fans eagerly awaited the second season.

But unfortunately, the show makers have not shared the official release date for Wolf Pack Season 2. However, you don’t need to worry about the upcoming releases of the Wolf Pack series.

We will update you with the latest information whenever the showrunners release the official release date and other information about Wolf Pack Season 2. Till then, enjoy the first season of Wolf Pack and stay connected to our website to get all the latest updates about shows like Wolf Pack and many more.