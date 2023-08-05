Mismatched Season 3 Release Date, Storyline, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

One of the most popular series on Netflix, mainly due to the youngster-loved cast members in the series, will be back soon with one more season. Yes! We are talking about Mismatched Season 3, starring Mostlysane, a.k.a. Prajakta Koli, and Rohit Saraf in lead roles.

There are so many things, incidents, songs, and characters because of which the series Mismatched has gained quite the fan-following across the country and overseas. Let’s discuss everything related to the upcoming Mismatched Season 3 release.

Mismatched Season 3 Release Date

For fans, the Mismatched series was adapted from the novel When Dimple Met Rishi. So, the series was adapted in 2018 and was soon decided to be adapted into the series. The first season of Mismatched was released on 20th November 2020. Soon, due to positive response and popularity, the series was renewed, and they released Mismatched Season 2 by 14th October 2022.

Series Details Name of the Show Mismatched Upcoming Season Season 3 Genre Rom-Com, Drama Mismatched Season 1 Release Date 20 November 2022 Mismatched Season 2 Release Date 14 October 2022



Now, as the makers have already renewed the series, on popularity demand from all the fans, we will get Mismatched Season 3. For now, there is no official date released from the show makers. Soon, we will get the latest updates related to the upcoming Mismatched season.

Mismatched Season 3 announcement pic.twitter.com/OkNkMeXBSW — RohitSarafUpdates (@Rohit_updates) March 16, 2023

Mismatched Storyline

The story of Mismatched revolves around the leading characters and their surroundings. There is Dimple Ahula, played by none other than everyone’s favorite Prajakta Koli. She is a tech wizard and a gamer who goes to Aravalli Institute to further her career and learn much more.

Series Details Language Hindi Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance Creator Akarsh Khurana Production RSVP Certificate 18+ Lead Cast Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf



Then, there’s Rishi Singh Shekhawat, played by Rohit Saraf, a young guy who is a traditional person regarding true love. He believes in meeting the love of his life through the Aravalli Institute.

MISMATCHED SEASON 3 IS COMING Y’ALL😭♥️

Harshii and I have had a whole meltdown over this🥹 pic.twitter.com/BaPXKu00qq — Janhavi✨ (@_janhaviiii) March 14, 2023

The series starts with Rishi meeting Dimple on the first day and calling her “Future Wife,” to which Dimple reacts with cold coffee. Not by inviting him on a date, but by throwing coffee on Rishi! It became one of the series’ iconic scenes and was repeated reversely in the second season. The story revolves around these two and their friends and family throughout various seasons.

For the upcoming Mismatched Season 3, it will be interesting to see how the story goes for both these characters and those surrounding them. Also, there might be some new characters introduced in the next season.

Mismatched Season 3 Cast Members

Prajakta Koli as Dimple Ahuja,

Rohit Saraf as Rishi Singh Shekhawat,

Vihaan Samat as Harsh Agarwal,

Rannvijay Singha as Professor Siddharth Sinha, a.k.a. Sid Sir,

Vidya Malvade as Zeenat Karim,

Sanjana Sarathy as Sanskriti,

Devyani Shorey as Namrata Bidasaria,

Priya Banerjee as Ayesha Duggirala,

Taaruk Raina as Anmol Malhotra,

Muskkaan Jaferi as Celina Matthews,

Kritika Bharadwaj as Simran Malhotra,

Abhinav Sharma as Krish Katyal,

Ruturaj Shinde as Momo

Lisha Bajaj as Hostel Warden

Yash Buddhdev as Danish Tamang,

Chirag Pardesi as Ritik,

Dipannita Sharma as Nandini Nahata,

Ravin Makhija as Ashish Singh Shekhawat,

Suhasini Mulay as Rishi’s Grandmother

Aditi Govitrikar as Kalpana,

Jugal Hansraj as Rishi’s father

Kshitee Jog as Simple Ahuja, Dimple’s mother,

Jatin Sial as Dheeraj Ahuja, Dimple’s father,

Adhir Bhat as Mr. Bidasaria,

Sarika Singh as Mrs. Bidasaria,

Digvijay Savant as Randeep,

Shaunak Ramesh as Ramaswamy,

Trishna Singh as Shahana,

Vaibhav Palhade as Samar.

Mismatched Season 3 Trailer

The makers have yet to release the trailer for the upcoming season as the filming still needs to be completed. Soon, with the latest updates, we will have the Mismatched Season 3. Until that happens, keep in touch to get all the latest news and details related to upcoming series and movie updates.