Boy Swallows Universe Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, and Everything

Boy Swallows Universe Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, and Everything

Lately, Netflix has been announcing many latest and upcoming series, including Boy Swallows Universe. The title itself crates so much interest in the storyline of the series.



So many things about this book-turned-into series will surely make viewers fall in love with the story. Let’s get into it and learn all the latest details regarding the Boy Swallows Universe.

Boy Swallows Universe Release Date

As of now, the filming has begun in Brisbane, Australia. It will be going on for a few months at least. Later on, the series will undergo various post-production stages. Shooting is expected to be completed around December 2022.

So we can expect to have the series released by 2023. Soon, the makers will release the official schedule for Boy Swallows Universe.

Novel Adaption

The series Boy Swallows Universe happens to be an adaption of a Novel by Trent Dalton. Many production houses have teamed up and are now getting the work done to make this amazing series.

Fans who loved the novel will surely see amazing things included in the series. It will be very interesting to see how the series differs from the novel. Also, cast members playing various roles would be a fascinating thing to look out for.

Is Boy Swallows Universe A Limited Series?

As described by Netflix, the series Boy Swallows Universe happens to be a “Limited Series.” Hence it would be limited, and no follow-up seasons are to be expected. There will be no further seasons of Boy Swallows Universe.

The series is already made with the concept of Limited series in mind. Hence we will get a similar storyline, and it will have according to the story ends.

Boy Swallows Universe Cast Members List

Here we have added a complete list of cast members of the Boy Swallows Universe series.

Felix Cameron as Young Eli

Lee Tiger Halley as Gus

Travis Fimmel as the boys’ Stepfather

Simon Baker as Absent father

Phoebe Tonkin as Mother – Frances

Bryan Brown

Anthony La Paglia

Sophie Wilde

Christopher James Baker

Deborah Mailman

Ben O’Toole

Zachary Wan

Millie Donaldson

Eloise Rothfield

Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

The book is based on the background having violent working-class suburban housing in Brisbane set in the 1980s. It is about Eli Bell – a 12-year-old boy, and his brother Gus, who is mute. Eli’s life is complicated because his father is long lost, whereas his mother is in jail.

His stepdad is a heroin dealer, so there’s that. Some additional people with quite the background are associated with Eli and his brother. Gus might be mute, but he is quite a genius. The series is about brotherhood, love, family, and the most important virtue, friendships.



The novel’s story revolves around Eli and how he turns into an adolescent boy from his childhood and everything he discovers. Many incidents take place, and Eli, as well as Gus, gets to know about so many things associated with their life. Not just that, we also get to learn many things right before us, but still, we cannot see them.

The storyline looks quite interesting, and there must be so much more to the story than the official synopsis lets us into. Viewers who are fans of the cast members playing one or more roles in the series must watch such a fascinating story.

Leading Cast Members of Boy Swallows Universe Season 2

Cast members of the series are quite popular, and viewers must have seen them in one of their favorite series/ films. Travis Fimmel, who plays the lead role, has worked in iconic series such as Warcraft, Vikings, Black Snow, Raised by Wolves, and more. He will be playing the role of Lyle Orlik.

Another leading cast member is Simon Baker. She will be playing the role of Robert Bell. Viewers might have seen her in Breath, High Ground, The Mentalist, and more. All these series have been quite popular amongst viewers and got her global recognition.

Fan favorite Phoebe Tonkin will be playing the role of Frances Bell. She has worked in many popular television series such as Babylon, Kid Snow, Transfusion, and Westworld. Her role as a werewolf in The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off show, The Originals, has made quite an impact. It got her global recognition and fans across the world.

Young Eli will be played by Felix Cameron, whom you might have seen in Penguin Bloom. Lee Tiger Halley will play young Gus Bell. His popular works include The Heights, Crazy Fun Park, Featherweight, and more.

Some additional cast members include Bryan Brown, Anthony LaPaglia, Sophie Wilde, HaiHa Le, Christopher James Baker, Deborah Mailman, Ben O’Toole, Zachary Wan, Millie Donaldson, Eloise Rothfield, and more.

Boy Swallows Universe Production Team Members

John Collee has adapted the story from the Novel and turned it into the series for the series production.

Production houses include Brouhana Entertainment, Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy Anonymous Content, and Chapter One.

The team of executive producers includes Troy Lum, Andrew Mason, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Toby Bentley, Joel Edgerton, Sophie Gardiner, Bharat Nalluri, and more.

Different directors will direct various episodes. Kim Mordaunt, Bharat Nalluri, and Jocelyn Moorhouse will be the series’ directors.

Fans might have seen their previous works, as they have been working on various diverse projects. Nalluri’s Shantaram was quite the thing.

Jocelyn’s works include A Thousand Acres, Proof, How to Make an American Quilt and more. Kim Mordaunt’s work includes Wakefield, Fires, The Rocket, and many more.

The production designer is Michelle McGahey, and Shelly Farthing-Dawe is the Director of Photography. Kerry Thompson designs all the costumes of the series.

Angela Conte will be a Hair and Makeup artist. Nikki Barrett is the casting director for Boy Swallows Universe.

Boy Swallows Universe Latest Updates 2023

Boy Swallows Universe Season 2 Official Trailer Release

The official trailer has not yet been released, as the filming is still on schedule. After the filming, fans will get to see the official trailer and know more about it. Netflix will soon release Boy Swallows Universe Trailer through their various social media platforms.

Keep in touch with the Netflix official website to get all the latest details and notifications regarding the upcoming series.