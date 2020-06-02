Whole House Water Filter System: All of you must surely have heard about the Whole House Water Filter System. Most of the people are going to need the whole house water filtration system at home. A whole house water filter will treat the water at the point where it will enter your house and will supply clean as well as clear water.

A whole house water filtration system will come in many different forms. The different forms are water softeners, UV water purifiers, or Carbon filters. There are so many things that you will need to know about the Whole House Water Filter System.

In this article, we are going to provide you all the essential information about the Whole House Water Filter System. As you know that this water filter system is capable of all the water that will enter your home, you and your family will be safer.

People also consider calling this system a POE (Point of Entry) system as you have to install it before the water will reach your heater. So it will be going to filter the cold and warm water in each and every facet of your home.

It means that when you are going to open a faucet, you will always get clean and filtered water which will come out. You will have clean and filtered water will be delivered to your shower, washing machine, and your toilet as well. It will be beneficial for you to read this article all the wat to the end and you will have all the information about the Whole House Water Filter System.

What is a Whole House Water Filtration System?

A whole house water filtration system can surely be helping you with a lot of things. Because it will totally depend on what kind of liquid you want to filter in the system. The whole house water filtration system can have a mechanical sediment filter with a water softener and an ultraviolet system.

The filter is simply installed at the junction before the water will reach your faucet. This will allow the water that the whole house water filtration system did filter up to distribute to your kitchen, bathroom, showerheads, washing machine, toilets, etc.

You and your family members will be able to enjoy the filtered water with the help of this filter system. It will remove all the sediments, chlorines, or chloramines from the water that comes to your home.

What does a Whole House Water Filtration System do?

The main objective of the whole house water filtration system is removing the dirt and debris from the water. The design of any particular house filter is in such a way that it will filter out the contaminants that are harmful.

So the main functionality of the whole house water filtration system is to make the water healthy for your home. You will surely not want harmful contaminants like chlorine or chloramines that can make you really sick. It will remove other contaminants such as iron, lear, and the hardness of the water as well.

The whole house water filtration system also includes the water softener which will soften the water and make it elaborate. This filtration system will use the process of aeration or oxidation in order to provide better water to the users.

There are so many harmful components in the water that can lead you to the path of unhealthiness. So the whole house water filtration system will make sure that you will get filtered and safe water in each and every faucet at your home.

Some Common Features of the Whole House Water Filtration System

Here are the common features that almost every whole house water filtration system has. So that you will be able to have more information on the water filtration system in case you are thinking of purchasing it. Some of the most common features of the whole house water filtration system are as follows.

Flow Rate: Each and every whole house water filtration system will be measuring the flow rate in gallons per minute or GPM. The Standard Requirements of GPM or gallons per minute flow rate will vary from 15-40 GPM. The GPM flow rate will change according to the change in total fixture counts and individual flow rates.

Filter Life: It is sure that any user of the whole house water filtration system will have to replace the filter after a specific period of time. The replacement cycle will be based on the type of filter, water contaminant levels, and flow rates.

Port Size: The size of the port is also an important part of the whole house water filtration system. The minimum ideal size of the port is 1 inch in order to avoid any kind of pressure drops.

We hope that this article was useful to our readers in any and every way. Overall, it will be best to choose the whole house water filtration system for a healthy and happy life.