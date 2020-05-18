Baarish Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Latest

Introduction

Barish or rain has always been a mediator between two lovers, especially in Indian cinema. Two seasons of series Baarish have been aired already on Zee 5, the second one was aired in May 2020 and has been streaming live since then with positive reviews from critics and the viewers. Baarish is a story of two strangers with different backgrounds both in terms of cultures and economic status. They meet, fall in love, and hence the story. The shooting location has been perfectly selected. No other place could have done justice to the series and its name apparently other than Mumbai. Mumbai and rains are inseparable. The series has been renewed for its third season too.

Baarish Season 3 Release date

No official announcement has been done regarding the release date of season 3 but the trailer is expected to be released in April of 2021. We are expecting delays due to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown worldwide but as of now, the trailer date stays the same. Sources expect the season to be ready for release by mid of next year but we are still waiting, for any kind of confirmation from the makers.

The cast of Baarish Season 3 season 3

The cast will stay the same those in the earlier two seasons. Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi will be seen in the lead roles. Other supporting actors include Shubhangni Latkar, Priya Latkar, and Shubhangini Banerjee. The web series full of romance and drama has been developed by well-known producer Ekta Kapoor for Zee 5 Altbalaji and has been directed by yet another talented filmmaker Nandita Mehra.

Baarish Season 3 Plot

Season 1 was based on the perspective of Gauravi, a role played by Asha Negi. The actress has acted fabulously and is a perfect fit for the role. Season 2 has been showcased on the perspective of Anuj, a role played by Sharman Joshi. Sherman apart from being a talented actor makes sure he brings out the best in him in every single role he plays. The viewers have now been thinking what next? What will season 3 be like? This excitement has made its viewer eager to be a part of its third season really soon and let’s hope their long wait for the following season is worth it.

Latest

The earlier two seasons had shown all the elements starting from extreme love of two strangers even though belonging to different horizons to so much of anticipation and hatred that led to the filing of the divorce too. So much vastness in just two seasons, the next season will bring something very unique probably. Whose viewpoint shall be addressed in the following season? Will that be both or the story will take another turn? Everyone is making guesses because no confirmations have still been received. Let’s wait for few more months and get ready to witness our favorite series yet again. Must say, the lead actors have shown ultimate chemistry amongst themselves in both the seasons.