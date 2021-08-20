Pankit Thakker Tries to Praise Ridhima’s Never Give Up Attitude

Actor Pankit Thakker thinks that Ridhima Pandit always comes out strong from personal battles. Pankit Thakker appears in the Television show named Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha.

Ridhima Pandit is his co-star of Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, and she is also the contestant of Bigg Boss OTT.

Pankit Thakker said that Ridhima is a rock star. She has gone through so much in her life in the past few years, but she has a never-give-up attitude. He has worked with Ridhima, and she has much love for her mother, and she is a very kind person.

Pankit Thakker also added that he hats off to Ridhima that she is very strong after all her personal battles.

He has seen her as Bigg Boss OTT’s winner. He also said that it is obvious that after so much trouble and personal battles, she might be taking hormonal pills because it is not easy to face all the things, But she is a winner.

Pankit Thakker said that she is extremely talented and also hardworking; she is born to become a star; she is the best combination of beauty with the brain because she knows that how to handle all situations.

Pankit Thakker is an Indian actor. He is also a model. He was born in Mumbai. He appeared in many television serials such as Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii on Metro Gold, Kagaz Kii Kashti on Sahara One, Special Squad on Star One, India Calling on Star One, Dill Mill Gayye on Star One, Yeh Hai Aashiqui on Bindass, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant on Life Ok, Tujhse Hai Raabta as Adinath on Zee TV, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha as Chetan Rawal, etc.

Ridhima Pandit is an Indian actress. She is also a model and television host. She was born on 25th June 1990 in Mumbai, Maharastra, India.

She appeared in many television shows and serials such as Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Yo Ke Hua Bro, Deewane Anjane, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Haiwaan: The Monster, Bigg Boss OTT, etc.

