Where to Watch Shrek Online – Review, Cast Member, And Everything You Need To Know

Shrek is a famous American Computer animated series, mainly based on a 1990 novel under the same name, written by William Steig. The Shrek series has huge fan followers, as it is one of the oldest and best-animated shows ever. Originally the series is directed by Vicky Jenson and Andrew Adamson, along with the help of a few writers, including Joe Stillman, Ted Elliott, Roger S. H. Schulman, and Terry Rossio. Also, the very first film of Shrek premiered at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, and it was released in 2001.

If we talk about the IMDb Rating of the Massive Success of a famous film, Shrek is 7.9 out of 10. Also, Shrek was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay Award and earned six BAFTA(British Academy of Film and Television Arts) nominations.

After the massive success of the first part of the Shrek film, the director makes its five other parts and released them one after another with the help of a distribution channel named DreamWorks Pictures.

Also, many viewers still find a platform to watch their favorite film, Shrek. In this article, we will discuss all the essential information about where you can watch all parts of Shrek. But, before knowing the streaming platform, it is necessary to see the list of the cast member. So, let’s start this article with the list of its cast member.

Cast Member of Shrek Film:

Shrek is one of the most popular series since 2001, and no one can beat the popularity of this series. Also, the fans are falling in love with all the characters in the Shrek film, which include;

Mike Myers as Shrek (Leading Character)

Michael Galasso as Peter Pan

Eddie Murphy as Donkey

Bobby Block as Baby Bear

Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona

Andrew Adamson as Duloc Mascot

John Lithgow as Lord Farquaad

Kathleen Freeman as Old Woman

Vincent Cassel as Monsieur

Jim Cummings as Captain of the Guards

Conrad Vernon as Gingerbread Man

Aron Warner as Big Bad Wolf

Chris Miller as Magic Mirror

Christopher Knights as Thelonius

Cody Cameron as Pinocchio

Simon J. Smith as Blind Mouse

These all are the essential characters that played a crucial role in the series’ success.

Now, for all the Shrek fans, who are still searching for an available platform to watch the Shrek series, here we have mentioned the list where you can watch all five parts of the Shrek film, as and when you want to watch.

List of Where to Watch All the Shrek Seasons?

Shrek (2001): Available on the Hulu Platform:

Release Date: 22nd April 2001

Director: Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson

IMDb Ratings: 7.9 out of 10

The first part of the Shrek Film generated a huge fan following and earned an excellent rating ratio of 7.9 out of 10. The Shrek (2001) follows the story of Shrek, named Mike Myers, who is living in a Swamp, which is a bit far from the kingdom. Suddenly, one night he saw a group of fairytales coming near his swamp, and out of this group, one was a donkey. Then, he learns that all the fairytales are thrown out from the kingdom by the lord Farquaad. As Shrek knows the reason behind throwing out the fairytales, he meets the Lord, only to save the life of all the Fairytales. Also, he agrees to a condition to rescue Princess Fiona, which Farquaad gives. The dark and mysterious secrets are far more complicated than rescuing Princess Fiona.

Also, the first part of the film only gets a huge and positive response from all of their fans, and also, after so many years, it is still available on platforms like Hulu. Also, it has created an enormous box office success by making $484 Million on a budget of $60 and set for a first-ever Oscar award for the best-animated series.

Shrek 2 (2004): Available on the Hulu Platform:

Release Date: 20th August 2004

Director: Kelly Asbury, Conrad Vernon, and Andrew Adamson

IMDb Ratings: 6.9 out of 10

It made the storyline of Shrek 2 after the inspiring plot of the 1967’s Spencer comedy-drama series Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. Shrek 2 follows the story where Shrek and Fiona come home after their honeymoon and enjoy their new life in their new home with their friends. Suddenly, Shrek and Fiano know that Fiano’s parents are coming to learn about their marriage and inviting their daughter with Shrek for the first time after marriage. But the thing is, Fiano’s parents are not aware of the curse Fiano have, and their parents also believe their daughter is married to a prince charming. Still, the reality is far much different than their parent’s expectations.

Also, like Shrek 1, Shrek 2 was nominated for the Best Animated Featuring Oscar Award. And after breaking many records, it is one of the highest-grossing animated series that crossed the budget of $920 Million. So, all the Shrek 2 fans, who still want to watch part 2 of Shrek, can watch it on the Hulu platform. Other than this, the series is also available on Google Play, Amazon, Apple Tv, etc.

Shrek the Third (2007): Available on Prime Videos:

Release Date: 18th May 2007

Director: Chris Miller

IMDb Ratings: 6.1 out of 10

Shrek the Third follows a story where the King immediately makes a big decision regarding the Monarch and sets someone other in place of Shrek by saying that Shrek is not suitable for this position. This is a shocking thing that Shrek learned, and then he decides to leave the kingdom with his wife, Princess Fiano, and their three Ogress babies and set to their Swamp house again.

Shrek, the third part, is not popular, and fans are disappointed with the third part of Shrek. Also, Shrek the Third gets mixed reviews for its success. Also, here we have presented a few available sources from where you can watch Shrek the Third, including Prime Videos, YouTube, Apple TV, etc.

Shrek Forever After (2010): Available on Sling:

Release Date: 21st May 2010

Director: Mike Mitchell

IMDb Ratings: 6.3 out of 10

After a few years of happy family life of Shrek, he starts remembering his previous life, where he was living like a real Ogre. But, after signing the contract with Rumpelstiltskin, he forgets to live like an Ogre; also, he cannot meet his family due to his deal with Rumpelstiltskin. So, Shrek is searching for ways to come out of the contract, and he eagerly wants to return to his everyday life and live a beautiful family life.

Shrek Forever After again returns from this part, as fans started loving this version of the series. Also, many appreciated the actings of all the season’s cast members, their writers, and directors. Many fans are still finding platforms to watch this series once again. So, we have some information for them so they can watch the entire Shrek Forever After (2010) on a Sling Platform.

Puss in Boots (2011): Available on Netflix:

Release Date: 2nd December 2011

Director: Chris Miller

IMDb Ratings: 6.6 out of 10

Shrek Part 5, Puss in Boots, mainly follows a character named Antonio Banderas, who plays the role of Puss in Boots. The story of Puss in Boots starts even before meeting with the character Shrek. Puss in Boots is a hero’s name who saved a woman’s life from charging bulls. Suddenly, that boy leaves the place mysteriously after a bank robbery in his area, and everybody starts believing that Puss in Boots is the only robber who has robbed the bank. Now this story begins again as a part of Shrek (2011), and fans get to know everything about the previous Puss in Boots story, which is also a part of Shrek.

Also, Puss in Boots is available on Netflix’s streaming and many other platforms, including YouTube, Apple TV, etc.

Final Words:

Shrek film is one of the most famous and oldest animation series, which Vicky Jenson and Andrew Adamson mainly direct. The series won the heart of many of its fans, and still, after so many years of its release, fans like to watch the same film repeatedly. But the thing is, many fans need to get the platform to watch their favorite movie, Shrek. So, in this article, we have shared all the essential information about Shrek, including its cast member and details about where you can watch the series.

Also, stay in touch with our website to learn about the latest information regarding the upcoming season and series.