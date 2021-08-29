Where to Watch Jungle Cruise on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max?

The archaeological adventure, Jungle cruise, set in 1916, follows Dr. Lily Hougton as she embarks on the journey to find the Tree of Life and explore the jungle.

It is set somewhere near the fictionalized Amazon where Dr. Lilly alongside Frank in her search.

Jungle Cruise Cast

Emily Blunt plays Dr. Lily Hougton, and Frank Wolff, her companion in the exploration for Tree of Life, is Dwayne Johnson. Dr. Lily is finding the Tree of Life to revolutionize the field of medicine.

Is Jungle Cruise on Netflix

No, the Jungle Cruise is not available on Netflix and will not be available in the future as Jungle cruise is a Disney movie.

Is Jungle Cruise on Amazon Prime

Is Jungle Cruise on Hulu

Is Jungle Cruise on HBO Max

The Jungle Cruise is packed with action and comedy, and the trio who are in the search for Tree of Life soon finds out that they are not alone.

If you want to watch the movie, you can stream it on Disney. The movie definitely is worth a shot with its excellent cinematography and brilliant casting.