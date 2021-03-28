Animal Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far.

The upcoming film Animal will be released in late 2021 or early 2022. There is no official update about the release date yet.

If we get any official updates, we will update them here. So, visit it regularly to read the latest news and updates.

Ranbir Kapoor is playing a lead role in the film Animal. It is an Indian thriller film. The release date and running time will soon be declared.

There are four main stars in the film Animal. It includes Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

These are the main cast of the Indian thriller film Animal. The character of these four stars is not announced yet.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga directs the film Animal. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Paranay Reddy Vanga produced it.

Garima and Siddharth wrote the film Animal. T-Series and Gulshan Kumar present the film Animal.

Bhadrakali Pictures produced the film Animal. It is the only production house involved in the film Animal.

T-Series release the announcement video of the film Animal. It was released on 1st January 2021. You can watch it below.

Rajakrishnan M R mixed the sound in the film Animal. The sound was designed by Sync cinema, including Sachin and Hariharan. In the film Animal, Siddharth Garima wrote the dialogues, and Harshwardhan Rameshwar gave the background score in the film Animal.

Check out this website regularly to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.