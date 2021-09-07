Where To Watch F9: The Fast Saga on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max?

Fast and Furious movies are all about illegal street racing, heists, and spies. The Fast Saga series are commercially successful and are among the highest-grossing film series ever.

In its 10th movie, F9 or The Fast Saga, the crew comes together to stop the high-performance driver, which turns out to be Dom’s forsaken brother who’s the devious world-threatening plan.

Dom confronts his fast sine and tries saving his loved ones throughout the movie. There are various platforms you can watch the movie on. Some of them are as follows:-

Netflix

Unfortunately, the F9 is not available on Netflix and probably won’t be available any time soon.

Amazon Prime

Yes, F9 is available to stream on Amazon Prime. You can watch the movie and find out did the crew stop Dom’s forsaken brother’s world-threatening plan.

Hulu

F9 is currently not available to stream on Hulu. We can not be sure whether it’s coming anytime soon.

HBO Max

The F9 is not available to stream on HBO Max, but you can always rent the movie from Apple Tv, Amazon Prime Video, or Youtube.

Cast of F9

The movie includes the series regular from previous movies, Vin Diesel, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Chris’ Ludacris’ Bridges, Michelle Rodriguez reprising their roles as Dom Toretto, Ramsey, Jakob Toretto, Tej, and Letty.

The F9 was the 10th movie of the series, and it has a worldwide fanbase. The success of F9 indeed paves the way for the eleventh or twelfth movies in the series. We can not be absolutely sure about it, but there’s a chance we will have a concluding movie with the same cast reprising their respective roles. The series is ending after 2 more movies. Hopefully, we can have a bittersweet farewell to the series.