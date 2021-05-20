ImMature Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

ImMature is a coming-of-age romantic comedy web series. The series ImMature has received a positive response from the audience.

The makers of the series ImMature have renewed the series ImMature for the second season, and we expect that ImMature Season 2 will soon be released.

Let’s get all the details about the series ImMature Season 2.

ImMature Season 2 Released

The story of the series ImMature Season 1 will be continued in the second season. The series ImMature was written by D. Krishna Prasad, Abhishek Yadav, Nishaad Zaveri, and Suprith Kundar.

It was directed by Prem Mistry. Vaibhav Bundhoo was the composer in the series ImMature. The series ImMature was released in the Hindi language.

Sameer Saxena produced the series ImMature. Jerin Paul did the cinematography of the series ImMature, and it was edited by Sahil Verma.

The series ImMature was made under The Viral Fever. If we get any update or news about the series ImMature, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the expected cast of the series ImMature Season 2.

ImMature Season 2 Cast:

We have mentioned the expected cast of the film ImMature Season 2 below.

Omkar Kulkarni as Dhruv Sharma Rashmi Agdekar as Chhavi Upadhya Chinamay Chandraunshush as Kabir Bhuller Visshesh Tiwari as Master Susu Dilip Meralal as Golewala Sameer Saxena as Dhruv’s Dad Jitendra Kumar as Drama Teacher Komal Chhabaria as Dhruv’s Mom Paltu as Old Lady on Walker Vijay Rawal as Karan Sachin Negi as Nukkad Ranjan as Ranja Biswapati Sarkar as Hindi Teacher Nidhi Singh as Sonam Miss Gopal Dutt as Vice Principal Himika Bose as Nandini – Natasha Nikhil Vijay as Shantanu Mehra Pradnya as a kid with Shantanu

Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series ImMature.

ImMature Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of the second season of the series ImMature is not declared yet, but it is confirmed that ImMature Season 2 will soon arrive.

We expect to see ImMature Season 2 somewhere in 2022. The makers of the series ImMature have already announced the second season, and maybe the series ImMature Season 2 will be released on the OTT platform MX Player.

The series ImMature Season 1 was released on 20th February 2019 on the OTT platform MX Player. The series ImMature is also available to watch for free on MX Player.

ImMature Season 1 includes five episodes, and maybe the second season of the series ImMature will also include five episodes.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series ImMature Season 2.

ImMature Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of the second season of the series ImMature is not released yet. Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series ImMature. It was released on 16th February 2019 by MX Player.

