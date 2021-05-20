Skater Girl Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Skater Girl is an Indian-American film. It is a coming-of-age sports and drama film. The film Skater Girl will soon be released on the OTT platform Netflix.

It is a coming-of-age story of a skater girl who is living in a rural area. Read the complete article to get all the details about the Indian-American film Skater Girl.

Skater Girl Released on the OTT platform Netflix

The film Skater Girl is set in Rajasthan, India. There is a teenage tribal girl. The film Skater Girl includes the story of a teenage tribal girl who is living in Rajasthan, India.

One day, some British-Indian girls come to the village in Rajasthan, India, and they introduce Skateboarding.

After that, that tribal girl decides to discover skateboarding. She faces many problems during her journey. She decides to achieve her dream.

The running time of the film Skater Girl is 107 minutes. Both the USA and Indian are involved in this Indian-American film Skater Girl. It is a very interesting story. It will soon arrive.

Manjari Makijany directed the film Skater Girl. It was produced by Manjari Makijany, Vinati Makijani, and Emmanuel Pappas.

The film Skater Girl was written by Manjari Makijani and Vinati Makijani. The film Skater Girl was shot in Rajasthan, India. If we get any updates about the film Skater Girl, we will add them here.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

Manjari Makijany and Vinati Makijani also did the screenplay of the film Skater Girl. The Indian-American film Skater Girl was made under two production houses; Skatepark Films and Mac Productions. Netflix distributed it.

Let’s see the cast of the upcoming film Skater Girl.

Skater Girl Cast:

Find the cast of the film Skater Girl below.

Rachel Sanchita Gupta as Prerna Shradhha Gaikwad as Gunjan Anurag Arora as Mahesh Jonathan Readwin as Erick Swati Das as Shanti Vivek Yadav as Tipu Sohan Suhalka as Vishwinath Sahidur Rahaman as Police Officer Ankit Rao as Vikram Ambrish Saxena as Ramkesh Amrit Maghera as Jessica Waheeda Rehman as Maharani Shafin Patel as Ankush

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Skater Girl.

Skater Girl Release Date:

The Indian-American film Skater Girl will be released on 11th June 2021 on the popular OTT platform Netflix.

The film Skater Girl will be released in two different languages; Hindi and English. The production of the film Skater Girl was ended in early 2020.

Let’s see the trailer of the film Skater Girl.

Skater Girl Trailer:

Find the trailer of the Indian-American film Skater Girl below. It was released on 15th May 2021 by Netflix India.

Check out this website daily to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.