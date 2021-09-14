What If…? Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

What If…? is an American animated anthology series. The series What If…? has received a very positive response from the audience.

The series What If…? has received 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series What If…?

What If…? Season 2:

The series What If…? is full of action, adventure, sci-fi, and superhero. The series What If…? is based on Marvel Comics.

The series What If…? was created by A.C. Bradley. It was directed by Bryan Andrews. The series What If…? stars Jeffrey Wright, Chadwick Boseman, and Terri Douglas.

The series What If…? Season 2 was recently confirmed. There will be a total of nine episodes. The first season of the series What If…? includes a total of nine episodes.

The first season of the series What If…? is currently airing. It is currently airing on Disney+. The series What If…? was produced by Carrie Wassenaar.

The running time of each episode of the series What If…? ranges from 31 to 37 minutes. Disney Platform Distribution distributed the series What If…?

Maybe the story of the first season of the series What If…? will be continued in the second season of the series What If…?

If we get any other update about the second season of the series What If…?, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website frequently. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series What If…?

What If…? Season 2 Cast:

See the expected cast of the series What If…? Season 2 below.

Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa Danai Gurira as Okoye Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes Josh Keaton as Captain America Mick Wingert as Tony Stark Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Ebony Maw Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter John Kani as King T’Chaka Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange Michael Douglas as Hank Pym Karen Gillan as Nebula Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer Lake Bell as Black Widow Paul Bettany as Vision Michael Rooker as Yondu Benedict Wong as Wong Djimon Hounsou as Korath Tilda Swinton as The Ancient One Ike Amadi as O’Bengh Clark Gregg as Agent Coulson Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series What If…?

What If…? Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of the series What If…? Season 2 is not declared yet. It seems that it will soon be declared. The series What If…? Season 2 will also arrive on Disney+ like the first season.

It is confirmed that the second season of the series What If…? will arrive in early 2022. If we get any other update about the release date of the second season of the series What If…?, we will add it here.

The first season of the series What If…? is currently airing. Five episodes of the series What If…? Season 1 are already aired, and the sixth one will soon be aired.

The first episode of the series What If…? Season 1 was aired on 11th August 2021, and the last ninth episode of the series What If…? Season 1 will be aired on 6th October 2021. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series What If…?

What If…? Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of the series What If…? Season 2 has not arrived yet, but we expect that it will soon arrive. Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series What If…? It was released by Marvel Entertainment on 8th July 2021.

