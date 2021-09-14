Scenes from a Marriage Episode 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far
Scenes from a Marriage is an American television miniseries. The series Scenes from a Marriage has received a good response from the audience.
The series Scenes from a Marriage got 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the series Scenes from a Marriage.
Scenes from a Marriage:
The series Scenes from a Marriage is full of drama. It is based on a Swedish tv miniseries titled Scenes from a Marriage by Ingmar Bergman.
The series re-examines the orginal’s iconic depiction of love, desire, marriage, hatred, monogamy, and divorce via the lens of a contemporary American couple that played by Oscar Issac as well as Jessica Chastain.
The series Scenes from a Marriage stars Jessica Chastain, Nicole Beharie, and Oscar Issac. Hagai Levi developed the series Scenes from a Marriage.
The series Scenes from a Marriage was written by Hagai Levi and Amy Herzog. It was directed by Hagai Levi.
First episode titled Innocence and Panic of the series Scenes from a Marriage was recently aired on HBO, and the second episode titled Poli will soon be aired on HBO.
The series Scenes from a Marriage was produced by Carver Karaszewski. The series Scenes from a Marriage includes a total of five episodes.
The running time of each episode of the series Scenes from a Marriage ranges around 56 minutes. The series Scenes from a Marriage was made under Sheleg, Media Res, and Endeavor Content Filmlance.
It is a miniseries, so, there is less chance of the second season of the series Scenes from a Marriage. If we get any other news or update about the series Scenes from a Marriage, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the cast of the series Scenes from a Marriage.
Scenes from a Marriage Cast:
See the cast of the series Scenes from a Marriage below.
- Oscar Isaac as Jonathan
- Jessica Chastain as Mira
- Sunita Mani as Danielle
- Tovah Feldshuh
- Nicole Beharie as Kate
- Corey Stoll as Peter
Let’s talk about the release date of the second episode of the series Scenes from a Marriage.
Scenes from a Marriage Episode 2 Release Date:
The series Scenes from a Marriage Episode 2 titled Poli will be aired on 19th September 2021 on HBO. The first episode of the series Scenes from a Marriage was aired on 12th September 2021 on HBO.
The last – fifth episode of the series Scenes from a Marriage will be aired on 10th October 2021. The filming of the series Scenes from a Marriage was started in October 2020 in New York City.
It was paused for two weeks in November because of the coronavirus pandemic. The series Scenes from a Marriage was presented at Venice Film Festival.
If we get any other update about the release date of the series Scenes from a Marriage, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Scenes from a Marriage.
Scenes from a Marriage Trailer:
Find the official trailer of the series Scenes from a Marriage below. It was released by HBO on 17th August 2021.
