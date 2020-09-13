What are Lego and Nintendo up to?

Nintendo



Nintendo and Lego are quite mysterious companies.

A tweet on the morning of Tuesday March 10 sent by Leo and then by Nintendo showed a Super Mario alliance scheduled for the so-called “Mario Day” (Mach 10 or “Mar10”) that looks like it could be a new game of bricks, a video game or both. In a year in which it seems that Nintendo switch is not going to receive any updates, it could be a key moment for some surprises from Nintendo.

There’s not much to say at the moment, but the tweet shows a Super Mario minifigure’s chest with an LED display, turning and displaying a question mark as a mystery block.

The Lego and Super Mario logos at the end suggest that this is a new line of Lego toys from the Nintendo brand. But is it something else? A themed collection of games like Halo, or maybe something more interactive?

Lego has already experimented with augmented reality-activated sets and robotics kits. Meanwhile, Nintendo has explored Lego-like building sets with its Labo kits, and has a real-life interactive theme park at Universal Studios Japan, Super Nintendo World, scheduled to open this year.

Nintendo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.