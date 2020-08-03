Westworld: Season 3 Episode 3 Recap

HBO



“You are a creature of beauty and power,” Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) tells Charlotte (Tessa Thompson) at the start of the third episode of the season 3 of Westworld. “Remember who you are”. Who exactly Charlotte is is the big unknown in this episode. “Why can’t I be myself, like you?” Charlotte asks Dolores.

An episode in which we see Charlotte again in Delos. The Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències de Valencia, in Spain, serves as the company’s headquarters in San Francisco. Charlotte, acting CEO, is a heavy smoker in this new season. Something that has brought us to remember the last Delos executive given to tobacco: Theresa Cullen. And one of the clues that this episode seems to launch about the identity of the character played by Tessa Thompson. But we doubt that this is the key to this enigma.

Meanwhile, an unknown entity, through hundreds of other corporations, has bought 38 percent of Delos’ shares, taking majority control and causing Charlotte to self-injure a little upon finding out. Serac (Vincent Cassel) is behind that purchase and there is an insider inside Delos.

We meet Jake (Michael Ealy) and Nathan, Charlotte’s ex-husband and son respectively, and with them she seems to briefly recall the real Charlotte hidden somewhere remote in her mind. Seeing the farewell video she left her son the night of the Westworld massacre, convinced she was going to die, makes the newly created hostess re-encounter Charlotte’s darkest personality. “You have reminded me of what it means to be me,” Charlotte tells a pedophile who would have tried to befriend Nathan.

But the question remains: if Charlotte is not Charlotte, who is really the supposed ally of Dolores? Can Dolores be trusted? Charlotte also turns out to be the spy inside Delos. She has a meeting with Serac (from the social distance that virtual reality glasses from Westworld) in which he tells her that he has to give her what he promised her: the profiles of all the guests at the park in Westworld. But that information is encrypted and the key to decryption is in Dolores’s mind, of course.

To all this Caleb (Aaron Paul) is having problems for having helped Dolores and they interrogate and torture him to try to obtain information about the whereabouts of the hostess. She will be in charge of saving his life and ends up recruiting him for his cause, pissing him off first by showing him that he knows what his worst memory is. And then talking about the system that Incite was built on, Rehoboam, a machine that had access to data from around the world before there were privacy laws. “Every purchase, job search, medical visit, romantic choice, phone call, text message,” Dolores explains to Caleb, about this system that would have created a mirror world of Westworld and in which there are compounds of real humans and that what they can become.

“You are the first real thing that has happened to me in a long time,” Caleb tells Dolores when she takes him to the place where he is scheduled to commit suicide in a few years. And this is where their beautiful friendship begins. Dolores can count on him as an ally.

