We hunt down the International Space Station with the Galaxy S20 Ultra

The telephoto camera of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra It is capable of 100x zoom, a feature the company calls “Spatial Zoom.” So I researched when and where the International Space Station (ISS) would pass near my department and tried to find it and test the Space Zoom. I also tested it compared to the zoom of the iPhone 11 Pro, to see how superior is – if it is – the camera of the S20 Ultra compared to that of the iPhone.

The results are complicated. I was able to see some great flybys, but actually capturing the space station with a phone turned out to be a difficult mission. Even with a $ 2,000 tripod, the shutter lag made it nearly impossible to catch something flying in the sky at ISS speed. And when I finally captured the thing in 10x and 30x, it looked like an abstract expressionist painting. Or just a drop … depending on how you look at it. You can see it here: it’s not exactly a photo, but the screenshot of my phone.

However, in the general test, the Galaxy S20 Ultra crushed the iPhone 11 Pro with the zoom during the day. As I focused on the New York Life building, with the gold plaque on the end, which is about four miles from my rooftop, the was able to capture a significant amount of detail. The iPhone 11 Pro’s camera is maximized with a 10x digital zoom, and while the photo itself came out fine, I cropped the image to roughly match the frame of Samsung’s 100x photo. And that’s where you see that it doesn’t really stay close.

Now, to be honest, none of these 100x photos could really be used for anything other than a fun party trick. With that said, my party trick was trying to photograph the International Space Station and I had a lot of fun doing it. So I have to say that the Spatial Zoom feature is working for me — at least for now.

And you can also see the space station yourself with the instructions that NASA shows you here.

