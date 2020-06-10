WB Postal Circle Syllabus 2020 Exam Pattern PDF at wbcircle.eadmissions.net:

The West Bengal Post Office has been declared the notification of the WB Postal Circle Syllabus 2020 & WB Postal Exam pattern on the official site www.wbcircle.eadmissions.net. So the candidates who applied for this post they can download their examination syllabus and exam pattern on to the official site. The West Bengal Post Office is conducting the examination for the 439 number of vacancies. Few days ago the West Bengal Post Office declared the recruitment notification for the post of Postman & Mail Guard.

The West Bengal Post Office comes under the Government of India. The postal department of India has 22 postal circles including the West Bengal Postal Circle. There are a huge amount of candidates applied for these posts. This is the best job opportunity to get the government sector job. So the claimants who applied for these posts can download their exam syllabus on to the official site.

WB Postal Circle Syllabus 2020 Exam Pattern:

Here as per the official notification, the West Bengal Post Office has been declared the notification of exam syllabus & exam pattern on to the official site. So the candidates download their exam syllabus and previous year question paper in the pdf format. After download, the syllabus exam candidates start the preparation for the exam and get a high score in the exam.

To get more information about the WB Postal Circle Syllabus 2020 & Exam Pattern shown below.

Name of the Association : West Bengal Post Office

: West Bengal Post Office Name of the Post : Postman and Mail Guard

: Postman and Mail Guard Number of Vacancies : There are a total of 439 number of jobs available.

: There are a total of 439 number of jobs available. Job Location : The job located in West Bengal State.

: The job located in West Bengal State. Post Category: WB Postal Circle Syllabus 2020 Exam Pattern

WB Postal Circle Exam Syllabus:

The WB Postal Circle examination contains the following subjects such as General Knowledge, Mathematics, English, and Regional Language. The exam paper will provide total of 100 marks.

Syllabus for General Knowledge : Geography, Indian History, Freedom Struggle, Culture & Sport, General Science, Culture Affairs & reasoning and analytical ability, Economics etc. Syllabus for Mathematics : Decimals and Fractions, ratio & Proportion, Simple Interest, Discount, Percentage, Fundamental Arithmetic Operations, Average, Mensuration, Profit & Loss, Discount, Percentage etc. Syllabus for English : Articles, Tens, Verbs, Synonyms & Antonyms, Conjunctions, Phrases, questions from a small unseen passage, Proverbs, Sentence Structure, Phrases etc. Syllabus for Regional Language : Shabd Pad, Kriyabhed, Mishra & Sayukt Vakya, Vakyo ka Rupantaran, Swarsandhi Alankar, Samas, Apthit, Gadyansh etc.

Steps for download the WB Circle Exam syllabus 2020:

First candidates visit the official site wbcircle.eadmissions.net. Then find the link “WB Circle Syllabus 2020” and click on that. Then download the exam syllabus in the pdf format. Take a print out for further use.

Candidates click on the official link www.wbcircle.eadmissions.net

Official site: www.wbcircle.eadmissions.net