Warner Bros. About to Take Legal Action Against Jed Mercurio, Showrunner of Line of Duty

Recently, Jed Mercurio shared some details about Sleeper, his latest graphic novel, and because of this, he might get into some problems with Warner Bros.

Jed Mercurio is a famous British Writer and he shared his graphic novel titled Sleeper. It is the another graphic novel of the same name which owned by Warner Bros. Pictures through their subsidiary, DC Comics.

Recetly, a spokesperson from DC Comics said on this issue and also said about how unhappy they were at the time when they hear this.

Maybe in some time, Jed Mercurio will get into a legal trouble with DC. According to some news, a spokesperson from DC Comics said about the problem and also revealed how the novel -Sleeper was his and Sean Philips’ first big project at the time when they started their partnership at DC Comics/Wildstorm.

He added how DC had no comment on this at this time. The novel is about to consider for screen adaption and it will include Brubaker, Ben Affleck, who are the creators of Marvel’s The Winter Soldier said that the book had been under development or under constant Hollywood interest.

He also said about how Sam Raimi as well as Tom Cruise had tried to create it at Sony at the time when Warner Bros. had it set up with Ben Affleck and attached to direct.

He said about how the several trade and hardback collection of the book had been in print for around 18 years.

Further, he said about the time when he found about the novel of Jed Mercurio and at that time, he said about how it was a month back at the time when he found about his graphic novel and recalled how he talked about his excitement and enjoyment of the Television Show of Jed Mercurio before in his newsletters. If we get any update about it, we will update it here.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.