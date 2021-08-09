Denis Lavant, A French Actor, is About to Star in Blood Burn, French-Georgian Thriller

Denis Lavant is a French actor, and he is about to join th cast of the film named Blood Burn. It is a French-Georgian gangster thriller film.

The film Blood Burn is being presented at the Locarno Film Festival. Denis Lavant is a prolific French actor, and he is ready to join the cast of the film Blood Burn.

Akaki Popkhadze directs the film Blood Burn. The film Blood Burn is a French-Georgian gangster thriller and is being presented in the Locarno Film Festival’s Alliance 4 Development program.

The film Blood Burn will be based on the director’s experience of immigrating from Georgia to the poor neighborhoods of Nice at the time when he was just 13 years old.

Denis Lavant is about to be cast in Popkhadze’s Blood Burn. According to some news, Denis Lavant, a French actor, will be essaying the main role of the local mafia boss of French Riviera.

During the speech about the film Blood Burn, director Popkhadze said about the plot and also tells about how it intended to depict the humiliations of his family because they moved to a new country.

He also said that the two main roles of the film personified the two energies. Blood Burn is made under Cannes-based company Adastra Films. Georgian company Gemini co-produced the film Blood Burn.

Further, it revealed the film Blood Burn would be full of action and thriller. The film Blood Burn will kick off at the time when a pillar of the local Georgian community gets killed.

The storyline of the film Blood Burn follows the story of his son – Tristan, who is left alone with his mother until Gabriel, who is his older brother comes back from a long exile, and he tries to make amends with them. If we get any update about it, we will update it here.

