Alan Cumming Said that He Declined the Role in the film Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secret

Alan Cumming Said that He Declined the Role in the film Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets.

Recently, Alan Cumming said that he had turned down the role for the popular film Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets. He said no to the role because of disputes with producers.

Alan Cumming is a Scottish actor. He is also a singer, comedian, writer, filmmaker, and activist. Recently, Alan Cumming said about how he tried to make things clear for the producers of the famous film Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets at the time when they offered him a role.

Alan Cumming said his story and why he said no to the role offered. Alan Cumming said that how he talked with the producers of Harry Potter and said that he would not be joining the cast.

In a recent interview with Telegraph, Alan Cumming said about how he gets an offer for the role of Professor Gilderoy Lockhart in the popular film Harry Potter And The Chamber of Secrets.

Alan Cumming said that he did not say no; he said f*** off to them. After that, the X2 actor goes to ask the reason behind his feelings for the experience.

He said that there was a salary dispute he had with one of Harry Potter’s producers. Later, Kenneth Branagh played the role of Professor Gilderoy Lockhard and received a great response from the audience.

According to some reports, the role was also offered to Hugh Grant, and also said that the actor said no because of the scheduling conflicts.

Alan Cumming has received many awards such as the British Comedy Award, Tony Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk Award, Theatre World Award, Special Civil Rights Award, Independent Spirit Award, New York Emmy Award, etc.

Alan Cumming appeared in many films such as Spy Kids, Company Man, Nicholas Nickleby, Gray Matters, Dare, The Tempest, Sir Billi, The Outback, Any Day Now, Strange Magic, Show Dogs, Run, etc.

