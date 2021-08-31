Waiting For All American Season 4 Here Are 5 Similar TV Shows To Watch

On July 19, 2021, the CW’s sports programme “All American” aired its season 3 finale episode. Spencer James, a football prodigy, is the show’s protagonist, which has already been renewed for a second season.

All American is an engrossing sports storey with elements of high school and family life. While fans wait for the fourth season to premiere, here are several comparable television programmes to enjoy in the meantime.

On My Block

The series’ setting is essential to the storyline, and On My Block, like the popular Netflix series All American, is situated in a Los Angeles neighbourhood.

The comedy-drama show follows four friends as they negotiate high school turmoil. The dramedy also defies preconceptions, and the show’s diverse cast of people makes it an intriguing watch.

2. Friday Night Lights

Friday Night Lights is an American soccer television series based on H.G. Bissinger’s book of the same title.

The show features a high school football team managed by coach Eric Taylor in the fictional city of Dillion, Texas (Kyle Chandler).

The show, like All American, deals with social and cultural themes such as family values, racism, drug misuse, and socioeconomic injustice.

elation

Euphoria is an award-winning HBO teen drama largely based on an Israeli programme, produced by Sam Levinson.

It stars Zendaya as Rue Bennett, a drug-addicted adolescent struggling to find her place in the world. Zendaya received an Emmy for best actress for her work in Euphoria.

A Block Away

On My Block and All American have a lot in common in that they both feature universal teen experiences and are situated in Los Angeles. On My Block is set in Freeridge, a low-income inner-city Los Angeles neighbourhood.

Spinning Out

Spinning Out is an American television drama featuring Kaya Scodelario as Kat Baker, a teenage ice skater who suffers a catastrophic accident and attempts to resurrect her athletic career.

On the other hand, Kat is attempting to conceal both her own mental health issues and her family’s history of mental illness.

Conclusion

You may watch these shows while you wait for the fourth season of All American to premiere.

It will assist you in exploring many dynamics in the world of sports or in the lives of teenagers in high school, which are full of opportunities, challenges, hope, enthusiasm, and more.