Behind Her Eyes Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Behind Her Eyes is a British thriller web series. It has received a good response from the audience. It has received 7.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Behind Her Eyes is full of drama, thriller, and mystery. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Behind Her Eyes.

Behind Her Eyes Season 2:

The series Behind Her Eyes follows the story of Louise who is a single mother with a son as well as a part-time job in a psychiatrist’s office.

She starts an affair with her boss and later, strikes up an unlikely friendship with his wife. The series Behind Her Eyes was created by Steve Lightfoot.

It stars Eve Hewson, Tom Bateman, Simona Brown, and Robert Aramayo. The series Behind Her Eyes is based on the 2017 novel titled Behind Her Eyes by Sarah Pinborough.

It was directed by Erik Richter Strand. It was written by Steve Lightfoot, Sarah Pinborough, and Angela LaManna. The first season of the series Behind Her Eyes includes a total of six episodes titled Chance Encounters, Lucid Dreaming, The First Door, Rob, The Second Door, and Behind Her Eyes.

The series Behind Her Eyes was executively produced by Steve Lightfoot, Eliza Mellor, Suzanne Mackie, Andy Harries, and Jessica Burdett.

The running time of each episode of the series Behind Her Eyes ranges from 47 to 53 minutes. It was made under Sony Pictures Television and Left Bank Pictures. Netflix distributed the series Behind Her Eyes.

The series Behind Her Eyes has arrived on Netflix. The filming of the series Behind Her Eyes took place in Scotland and London from June to October 2019. Let’s see if the second season of the series Behind Her Eyes has been announced or canceled.

Behind Her Eyes Season 2: Announced or Canceled?

Behind Her Eyes Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet. It seems that it will soon be announced.

There is a chance of the announcement of Behind Her Eyes Season 2. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series Behind Her Eyes, we will add it here.

Behind Her Eyes Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Behind Her Eyes Season 2 below.

Simona Brown as Louise Eve Hewson as Adele Tom Bateman as David Tyler Howitt as Adam Robert Aramayo as Rob Georgie Glen as Sue Aaron Anthony as Ian Nichola Burley as Sophie Aston McAuley as Anthony Hawkins Charlotte Mills as Laura Roshan Seth as Dr. Sharma Roger Ringrose as Mr. Hawkins Lizzy McInnerny as Mrs. Hawkins Grevon Harris Eva Birthistle as Marianne Hannah Traylen as Mandy Laura Aramayo as Alisa Doyle Rodney Matthew as DCI Angus Wignall Nila Aalia as Geeta Sharma Nell Barlow as Emma Caroline Guthrie as Marjorie Richie Lawrie as Dream Zombie

Let’s talk about the review of the first season of the series Behind Her Eyes.

Behind Her Eyes Season 1 Review:

Behind Her Eyes Season 1 got good reviews from critics. It seems that Behind Her Eyes Season 2 will receive a very positive response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series Behind Her Eyes, we have seen that an accusation of violence threatens in order to reveal David’s life, as well as more shocking news, awaits him also Louise at the time when Adele drops a bombshell.

Later, despite David’s warnings, Louise is not able to shake her concern for Adele, who sows seeds of doubt over what exactly happened with Rob on her family estate.

After that, a stunning revelation makes Louise dig deeper and deeper into Adele and David’s Past, and also what she finds pushes her to demand the truth. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the first season of the series Behind Her Eyes will be continued in the second season of the series Behind Her Eyes.

If we get any update about the plot of the second season of the series Behind Her Eyes, we will update it here.

Behind Her Eyes Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of Behind Her Eyes Season 2 has not been declared yet. It seems that it will soon be announced after the confirmation of Behind Her Eyes Season 2.

We can expect the second season of the series Behind Her Eyes somewhere in 2022 on Netflix. Behind Her Eyes Season 1 was released on 17th February 2021 on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Behind Her Eyes, we will add it here.

Behind Her Eyes Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Behind Her Eyes Season 2 hasn’t arrived yet. It seems that it will soon be released after the announcement of Behind Her Eyes Season 2.

Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series Behind Her Eyes. It was released by Netflix on 4th February 2021. Watch it below.

Where to Watch Behind Her Eyes?

You can watch the series Behind Her Eyes on the OTT platform Netflix. All episodes of the series Behind Her Eyes are available to watch on Netflix.

We expect that Behind Her Eyes Season 2 will also arrive on Netflix if it announces. Let’s see what happens next.

Is Behind Her Eyes Worth Watching?

Yes, the series Behind Her Eyes is totally worth watching. It is an amazing series to watch. The series Behind Her Eyes includes a fantastic and mysterious story. As we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

Check out this website regularly to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website.