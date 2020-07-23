Verizon, AT&T, Comcast will not cancel your service in the COVID-19 crisis

CNET



Major US carriers Sprint, Comcast, AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon offer unlimited data, faster connection speeds or will forgive unpaid fees to users affected by the economic crisis caused by the pandemic of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The operators’ decision came after the nonprofit organization Free Press asked Internet service providers to waive certain costs caused by the current coronavirus crisis.

In early March, Donald Trump declared a national emergency and initiated confinement in an effort to accelerate the response against coronavirus spread, which has led students and workers to continue their activities from their homes.

Here we tell you how the operators of the country have responded:

Verizon

In early April, Verizon indicated that for 60 days, there will be no additional charges for non-payment, nor will the service be taken away from residential or small business customers who cannot pay their bills due to the economic impact caused by the coronavirus outbreak. . On Monday, April 27, the operator indicated that they would extend this measure until June 30.

“We want to ensure that our customers can continue to use the Internet to work, learn, and get on with their lives as we all tackle this collective challenge,” said Hans Vestberg, Verizon’s chief executive officer in the press release.

On April 22, Verizon announced that customers of 5G LTE data plans will have automatic access to free 15GB. Data will be automatically added from May 1 to May 31 to consumer, small business, and device data plans hotspot.

On April 2, Verizon announced that its customers and subscribers to the Fios TV service will have free access to learning tools like Epix, Quizlet, Chegg, and Bookful. And it will also add free HBO, Cinemax, Starz and Sports channels. To access these channels, check the Verizon website.

AT&T

The operator will not withdraw the service from any customer who uses their wireless, residential, residential broadband or small business if they cannot pay their bill due to the economic difficulties that can arise in the outbreak of coronavirus. AT&T will also not apply any additional late fees. This measure will be in force until June 30.

AT&T will keep public access points on its Wi-Fi network open and also offer unlimited data for home networks and the Cisco Webex Meetings video calling service will be free for 90 days, according to a press release.

AT&T customers will also be able to access the free programming offered by HBO NOW and HBO GO from April 3.

Comcast

Comcast offers low-income families access to its free Internet Essentials, which normally has a cost of US $ 9.95 a month. In addition, the operator increased Internet speed for Internet Essentials service from 15/2 Mbps to 25 / 3Mbps for all new and existing customers.

In addition, Comcast will be offering unlimited data to its users and will not withdraw service from its Xfinity Internet and Xfinity Mobile customers for non-payment. All these measures will be in force until June 30. In addition, the provider opened its hotspot connection points for anyone who needs to connect to their network for free. On this map you can see where these connection points are located.

Comcast will also offer 2,000 free hours of children’s shows and movies to customers of its Xfinity on Demand service. This educational content is organized by education level and includes topics such as history, English, math, science, reading, yoga, animals, arts, biographies, and more.

T-Mobile

Starting March 13, all T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers with a data plan will receive unlimited data and an additional 20GB of mobile data from hotspot for 60 days. While Lifeline program users have an additional 5GB free for the next two months, and students and schools using the EmpowerED digital learning program have access to 20GB of free data in the following two months.

In addition, users can also make free international calls to countries classified as Level 3 in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, including Italy and Spain.

Sprint

Starting Thursday, March 19, Sprint offers unlimited data to its customers and will offer an additional 20GB of mobile data from hotspot for 60 days for free. The operator is also not applying additional charges for non-payment and will not withdraw the service to residential or small business customers who cannot pay their bills due to the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition, users can also make free international calls to countries classified as Level 3 in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, including Italy and Spain.

Boost Mobile customers received 20GB of mobile data at no additional cost and will also be able to make free international calls to countries listed as Level 3 in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

He coronavirus (COVID-19) was detected in the city of Wuhan, in central China, and as of April 27, it has infected more than 3 million people and caused more than 210,000 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially rated the COVID-19 as a pandemic.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on April 27.

