Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is a musical drama film. It was about to release on 23rd October 2020 but it got delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Let’s get the complete detail about the film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

The film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie follows the story of Jaime – 16-years-old. He wants to become a drag queen instead of focusing on his real career.

He is uncertain about his future. But he knows that he will be a sensation. He has the support of his mom and his friends. He goes to the spotlight from the darkness.

The film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie was directed by Jonathan Butterell. It was produced by Peter Carlton, Mark Herbert, and Arnon Milchan.

Tom MacRae did the screenplay of the film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. The film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is based on the stage musical of the same name by Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae.

Christopher Ross completed the cinematography of the film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and it was edited by Mark Everson.

Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae composed the songs for the film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and Anne Dudley gave the background score in the film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

The film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie was made under 20th Century Studios, Regency Enterprises, Film4 Productions, Warp Films, and New Regency.

Amazon Studios distributed the film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. The running time of the film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is 115 minutes.

Let’s see the cast of the film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Cast:

Find the cast of the film Everybody’s Talking About Jaime below.

Max Harwood as Jamie New Noah Leggott as young Jamie New Sarah Lancashire as Margaret New Lauren Patel as Pritti Pasha Shobna Gulati as Ray Ralph Ineson as Wayne New Adeel Akhtar as Iman Masood Samuel Bottomley as Dean Paxton Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge Richard E. Grant as Hugo Battersby John McCrea as young Loco Chanelle Charlotte Salt as Cheryl Ramzan Miah as Zayn Sharma Zane Alsaroori as Sayid Ola Jide/Son of a Tutu as Sandra Bollock Gareth Joyner/Myra Dubois as Laika Virgin Dan Wallace/Anna Phylactic as Tray Sophisticay Dannie Pye as Matty James Sharp as Denzil Lewis Sharp as Tyson

Let’s talk about the trailer of the film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Trailer:

Watch the trailer of the film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie below. It was released on 11th October 2020 by 20th Century Studios.

Let’s see the release date of the film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Release Date:

The film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will be released on 12th June 2021 in Frameline and globally on 17th September 2021 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie was announced in May 2018. The shooting of the film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie was started on 24th June 2019 in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England. If we get any updates about this film, we will add it here.

Check out this website regularly to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.