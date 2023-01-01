Valeria Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything You need to know:

Valeria Season 3 has been confirmed for such a long time but has not been released yet. The third season of Valeria is going to be released soon. And then fans can enjoy their long-awaited series Valeria Season 3.

Valeria Season 3 Release Date

The first season premiered on Netflix in May 2020 whereas Valeria Season 2 premiered in August 2021. Now, fans are waiting for Valeria Season 3 which, has not yet been released yet. As per the expected schedule, it was supposed to be released by the first quarter of 2022 but hasn’t happened yet.

Valeria Season 3 was confirmed in October 2021 and since that time fans are very excited about the upcoming season. As the upcoming season is confirmed, fans are relieved that there is surely about the next season.

For now, there has been no official release date declared, neither from Netflix nor from the creators of the show. It is expected to release by the latter half of 2022. As soon as they finalize any official dates, they will be released through the official social media accounts of the show. Fans can get all the latest updates from them.

Valeria Storyline

The series revolves around a young writer Valeria who recently hit a roadblock in her personal life as well as professional life. Professionally, she hit writers’ block and couldn’t continue writing work, and personally, her married life with her husband wasn’t going so great either. So, everything seems to be going wrong, all at once.

To make things somewhat better, she has three close friends viz. Nerea, Carmen and Lola. There are various exciting, happy, sad, and amazing scenes where all the friends meet casually and discuss what is going on in their lives. Exposing each other’s personal lives and giving each other crazy advice is everything in the series!

Story of Valeria Season 1 is all about Valeria and her writer’s block. Also, she and her husband are going through a rough patch and seems like things are not working out that well. All three of her best friends constantly keep and try to cheer her up every now and then.

Seems like Sex and the city yet? Well, to some extent it is, but this show has so much more than just that. Later on, each of the ladies goes on to achieve big things in their respective jobs/ fields of work and marks their success. Such female lead shows are just amazing and fans absolutely love each of such shows.

The Creators Team Behind Valeria

This amazing romantic comedy-drama is based on the book series. Valeria Season 1 is based on the first book En Los Zapatos de Valeria meaning In Valeria’s Shoes and was written by Elisabet Benavent. Since the first season was released, fans loved the show and have been waiting for more seasons.

Total Books

The book series on which the series is based has a total of four volumes and were published from 2013 to 2015. The first one is In Valeria’s Shoes and it introduces all the characters on which the story revolves throughout the entire storyline.

The second book, Valeria in the Mirror has Valeria along with all her close friends Carmen, Nerea, and Lola with her. Their personal stories and many incidents that happened in her life were also included in it.

The third book, Valeria in Black and White along with the fourth book Valeria Naked are the ending of this beautiful story. But this is all about the books, Netflix doesn’t necessarily depend on the books and their storyline.

Fans have seen various new additions of characters and modifications in the story in such seasons that are based on books. Additionally, making the series the same as the book would not be that interesting because then fans would already know what is going to be there in the books.

And that might not attract or even excite fans about the upcoming series. So there’s that.

Valeria Season 2 Ending

As the first season was quite exciting, the makers renewed the series for another season 2 and it went pretty great too. The ending of the second season was also quite interesting and somewhat sad because of some things in particular.

In the finale episode when Victor asks Valeria to sign divorce papers and says “no strings attached” it was quite surprising. He even asked her to think about it and she then after thinking signed the divorce papers with her friends by her side.

They even celebrated it with wine and hoping good things for Val for the new chapter of her life. Not just that, they had an amazing reason to celebrate – Valeria’s best-selling book!

Not just Valeria’s but, everyone’s achievements were celebrated while enjoying Christmas and doing the secret Santa game! Apart from these, each season of the Valeria contains so much more. There are many musical montages and intimate scenes and of course, the humor is just amazing!

Valeria Season 3 Storyline Possibilities

As we discussed earlier, at the end of the second season, Val was signing the divorce papers and they even celebrated that along with Valeria’s bestselling book. There can be another love interest in Val’s life or at least some romantic character associated with her role.

She definitely not be going back to her ex, instead, she could go on expanding her career as a renowned writer and make her life even more successful.

Not just the love interests, but some other new characters can also be introduced in the upcoming season of Valeria. Then there’s Bruno Aguilar – from season 2 as the author at Valeria’s publishers. There’s a possibility that he might or might not become one of the regular characters of the show.

