Annette Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Annette is a musical film. The film Annette includes drama, romance, and music. The film Annette will soon arrive on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Let’s get all the details about the film Annette.

Annette:

The film Annette has received 7 out of 10 on IMDb. The film Annette has received a positive response from the audience.

The film Annette was directed by Leos Carax. Ron Mael, Russell Mael, and Leos Carax did the screenplay of the film Annette.

Ron Mael and Russell Mael gave the story of the film Annette. The film Annette was produced by Adam Driver, Charles Gillibert, and Paul-Dominique Win Vacharasinthu.

The film Annette stars Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, Devyn McDowell, and Angele. Caroline Champetier did the cinematography of the film Annette.

It was edited by Nelly Quettier. Ron Mael and Russell Mael gave the music in the film Annette. The film Annette was made under CG Cinema, Tribus P Films, Detailfilm, Eurospace, Space Pictures, and Wrong Men.

Let’s see the cast of the film Annette.

Annette Cast:

We have mentioned the cast of the film Annette below.

Adam Driver as Henry McHenry Simon Helberg as The Accompanist Angele, Kiko Mizuhara, and Natalie Mendoza as three of the Six Accuser Chorus Rebecca Dyson-Smith as Jane Smith Ron Mael as Ron Mael – Jet Pilot Nastaya Carax as Nastaya Nino Porzio as Sheriff Garoni Marian Cotillard as Ann Defrasnoux Devyn McDowell as Annette Rila Fukushima and Laura Jansen as Nurses Russell Mael as Russell Mael – Jet Pilot Leos Carax as Leos Carax Wim Opbrouck as Annnoucer Kanji Furutachi as Doctor

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Annette.

Annette Release Date:

The film Annette will be released on 20th August 2021 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. It was released on 6th July 2021 in Cannes and on 7th July 2021 in France.

The film Annette arrived in two languages; English and French. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Annette.

Annette Trailer:

Watch the official trailer of the film Annette below. It was released by Amazon Prime Video on 22nd June 2021.

