UPSC Syllabus | IAS Syllabus for Mains & Prelims announced at www.upsc.gov.in:

The Union Public Service Commission is going to say the notification of the UPSC Syllabus, IAS Syllabus for Main and Prelims exam on the official site at www.upsc.gov.in. So the candidates who applied for the post of IAS can download the exam syllabus on the central portal.

The Union Public Service Commission recognized as UPSC. UPSC is a government organization. The main aim of this group is to conduct recruitment for the various Civil Services, Defense services, and posts under the Union Administration or Central Government. It is an excellent opportunity for candidates. Make a career in Civil Service offers prestigious opportunities and responsibilities. India’s best minds strive entry into the All India Civil Services as IAS (Indian Administrative Service), IFS (Indian Forest Services), and IPS (Indian Police Services).

The Examination conduct into the two-phase, Main exam and Prelims exam. Each question paper contains 200 marks and all the issues are MCQ's type and the exam time will be 2 hours.

Current events of national and international importance

History of India and Indian National Movement

Indian and World Geography

Indian Police and Governance

Economic and Social Development Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector initiatives

General issues on Environmental Ecology

General Science

Name of the Department: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Name of the Posts: IAS (Indian Administrative Service) Job Category: This is a Central Government job. Job Location: The position established anywhere in India. UPSC IAS Exam Date: In August 2020 Post Category: UPSC Syllabus IAS Syllabus for Main and Prelims exam

How to download UPSC IAS Syllabus 2020?

