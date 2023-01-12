Upcoming Manifest Season 4 News, Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’s Manifest

Finally, we have amazing news for fans of Manifest. Netflix recently released some surprising news about their upcoming Manifest Season 4 and its release. Yes, we are talking about the release date!

Not just that, also there are so many things to know about “how” the final season will be released! Did you get it? If not, keep on reading and find out all the exciting details about all the “callings” Michaela and Ben have been getting!

Manifest Season 4 Release Date: Part 1 Release

Netflix is going to release Manifest Season 4 Part 1 on 4th November 2022 and soon after that, Part 2. It’s been such a long time since season 3 was released and fans were hanging on by a thread, barely.

But now, everyone needs to grab onto a life jacket as we are soon going to get the latest season of our favorite show.

Manifest Spoilers Follow

Along with that Netflix also released a poster for the fourth and final season of Manifest. The poster shows a hand placed over a window, an airplane window, and d it looks like Ben’s hand. But wait, it might be someone else’s hand.

Someone like Cal, since he was seen as a grown-up person in the finale episode of the third season. Still, when they were onboard the 828 flight, he was a kid, so most probably it is Ben’s hand.

2 Minute Teaser Trailer

Earlier in June month, fans were given an all-new 2-minute teaser trailer for the upcoming season, which was very interesting.

The teaser showed Michaela played by Melissa Roxburgh getting inside a cargo container, without official permission as always. She found some with “Stone 828” inscribed on his bloody forearm. Sounds interesting already!

Manifest Season 4 in 2 Parts:

Unlike its previous seasons, Manifest Season 4 will be released in two parts. Each part will consist of 10 episodes.

We have seen so many seasons releasing their finale season in two parts, just like Lucifer.

Fasten your seatbelts. We will soon begin our final descent. Manifest S4 Part 1 lands on Netflix November 4th. pic.twitter.com/l2IKLXV6E9 — Manifest (@ManifestNFLX) August 28, 2022

Manifest Season 4 Storyline:

Looks like we are going on another exciting flight of emotions and mysteries along with the fellow 828ers.

The storyline for the finale season might be revealing some of the mysteries about all the callings and what happened during the first season. The time-shirt of 5 and half years might get some explanation, let’s see.

Original and Returning Cast of Manifest:

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone

Matt Long as Zeke Landon

J.R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez

Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl

Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer

Luna Blaise as Olivia Stone

Ty Doran as a Grown-up Cal Stone