The Crown Season 5 Release Date, Cast Members, and Everything You Need to Know

Legendary drama series The Crown Season 5 is going to be released soon by November 2022. Fans from across the globe can soon enjoy the fifth season of their favorite royal drama series from Netflix.

Until now, Netflix has not yet released any official date for the release but is expected to release the official schedule soon. Then fans can get to know more about their favorite royal show.

The Crown – Era Wise Story

Each season of The Crown covers a particular time duration from history and describes it through all the important incidents that happened during that time.

The Crown Season 1

The first season of the show is about Queen Elizabeth’s marriage with Duke of Edinburgh – Philip up to 1955.

The Crown Season 2

The second season covers the time duration from 1956. It was the time when Harold Macmillan resigned as the Prime Minister in 1963. Also, Prince Edward was born in 1964.

The Crown Season 3

The third season is all about Harold Wilson and Camilla Shand. It covers the time duration from 1964 to 1977.

The Crown Season 4

The fourth season covers from 1979 to the 1990s. It was the time when Margaret Thatcher was the Prime Minister, as well as the historical wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, took place.

The Crown Season 5: Most Awaited Season

Earlier the maker’s team released the most amazing news for fans i.e. there will be a total of 6 seasons in The Crown series. But later onwards when the pandemic hit the entire world, they were back to making the 5th season the last season.

Fans were quite unhappy with the news. Later on, director Morgan revealed that they are going with the original plan and there are going to be 6 seasons and 5th is not going to be the last season.

News from the palace: we can confirm there will be a sixth (and final) season of @TheCrownNetflix, in addition to the previously announced five! — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 9, 2020

When the director made such an announcement, it didn’t go well with the British monarchy and they even tried to stop the filming. Not just that, they actually controlled areas which are under their authority and didn’t let the makers shoot at particular locations.

But nothing to worry about now because the maker’s team of The Crown and Netflix are going forward and The Crown Season 6 will be the last season. So enjoy!

The Crown Season 5 Storyline

Various events from the 1990s are going to be added to the 5th season of the show. The year 1992 was named Annus Horribilis i.e. a horrible year because of the tragic accident that happened at the Windsor Royal Palace.

It was the year that witnessed three royal marriage dissolution, including the most popular one of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s.

Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki). pic.twitter.com/2QIMOhY1dE — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 17, 2021

Not just that, the most controversial interview that happened in 1995 by Princess Diana BBC didn’t do any good. It was the interview in which the common public got to know about many shocking revelations from Diana herself.

Some might even say that the 5th is the season that will cover the incidents up to the early 2000s, but let’s see what happens. The entire world witnessed the tragic demise of Princess Diana in a car accident in 1997 and that too is expected to be covered in The Crown Season 5.

There was a movie about Princess Diana’s death titled The Queen. It was written by The Crown creator Peter Morgan and came out in 2006. The year 1997 was Queen’s Golden Wedding Anniversary.

Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother’s death happened in the same year 2002. But that might not be included in the 5th season. Events from after 2000 might be included in The Crown Season 6.

The Crown Season 5 Trailer

Even after confirming that season 5 and the filming has already started, Netflix has not yet released any official teaser or trailer. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see all the things and incidents that are going to be covered in the 5th season through a trailer.

If not an entire trailer, a teaser will also do, but no. Netflix has no regard for fans’ feelings when it comes to the most awaited season of the most popular series! But not to worry, it is not far when Netflix will be released The Crown Season 5 Trailer.

The Crown Season 5 Cast: New Cast

As the fans already are aware, the Crown series changes the entire cast members team after two seasons to make characters look of appropriate age. So now, once again, the time has come when they are changing the entire cast of the show.

Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth and final season of The Crown. pic.twitter.com/hUOob58A9p — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) January 31, 2020

New Cast Members of The Crown Season 5

The role of Queen Elizabeth II is going to be played by Imelda Staunton, after Olivia Colman and Claire Foy. The 5th season is going to have an important storyline associated with the European Prime Minister John Major.

He was associated with the palace as well as politics, hence it is going to be quite interesting.

One of the major roles i.e. Princess Diana will be played by Elizabeth Debicki after Emma Corrin. Along with her, there will be Dominic West playing the role of Prince Charles.

Since Netflix released the news that they will be playing this legendary on-screen couple from the British royal family, fans have been going crazy and can’t keep calm! Prince William’s role will be played by Senan West.

Princess Margaret’s role will be played by Lesley Manville along with whom, we will see Sam Wolf playing Pince Edward’s role. Prince Andrew will be James Murray whereas Claudia Harrison will be playing Princess Anne.

After the divorce, both Prince Charles as well as Princess Diana both had love interests and they are also going to be added to the show. Camila Parker Bowles will be played by Olivia Williams whereas Doctor Hasnat Khan is said to be playing Humayun Saeed.

Netflix's critically acclaimed television show has met one of its most exciting cast members yet: #HumayunSaeed as Dr Hasnat Khan. He is the first Pakistani actor to be cast in a Netflix original series & will be appearing opposite Elizabeth Debecki.https://t.co/JgNXxFPJph — External Publicity Wing (@epwing_official) January 13, 2022

The Crown Season 5 Cast Members