Rohitashv Gour, Actor of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Has Identity Crisis

Rohitashv Gour is a very popular actor. He is best known for his performance and role as Manmohan Tiwari in the television sitcom titled Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.

He recently said that he sometimes thinks that whether the audience even knows his real name. Rohitashv Gour said to IANS that his name is Rohitashv Gour, but recently, he received a call from his college, and the principal addressed me as Tiwari Ji.

Also, even at any party, people call him Tiwari Ji. So, sometimes he thinks that whether some people even know my real name. Whenever he goes for any meeting at the society where he lives, people start to refer to him as Tiwari Ji. So, sometimes he has to remind them about his real name.

He frequently has to face this. It is the impact of television as well as the popularity of this show. The actor Rohitashv Gour also admits that nothing can match the fame and popularity that the show has given him.

Rohitashv Gour said that he started his career in this field at the time of DD1; at that time, many of these private channels did not even exist. He has worked in many shows, movies, and advertisements.

But nothing could give him the popularity and fame which the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai gave. The industry began recognizing me because of this show.

For him, it is the best and huge milestone of his life. Today, he is getting many works and offers in web series just because of this show.

The show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has completed six years, and it is still successfully running. But when the show starts, the makers did not promote the show properly.

It is because when they started the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, they worried about the reaction of the audience for this show. So, they did not promote the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai properly just because they were scared.

