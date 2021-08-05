BTS’ Jin Stated as the Best Looking Man in the World, Kendall Jenner gets Sued for Violating Modelling Contract

BTS’ Jin Stated as the Best Looking Man in the World, Kendall Jenner tries to Sued for Violating Modelling Contract

Nowadays, Hollywood stars are on the news circuit. Among the seven, BTS’ Jin got termed as the best-looking man in the world.

After that, Kendall Jenner gets sued by a brand for violating a contract. Now, BTS’ Jin is the best-looking man in the world.

Recently, a beauty website named Andrey Beauty Studio released an article, and it states that Jin has been termed as the Best Looking Man in the world.

Also, makeup, as well as beauty experts, started a study on around 4941 celebrities with the use of a computer face contouring technique in order to find the most handsome face from the point of view of cosmetologists.

In that, Jin got selected as the Best Looking Man in the world, and he is in the top list after beating Giulio Berruti, Ian Somerhalder, and some others.

According to some news, the popular model Kendall Jenner has been sued by a brand for breaking the modeling contract, and it is an Italian brand.

According to Reuters, the Italian brand named Liu Jo has recently filed a complaint against Kendall Jenner in the US District Court in Manhattan, alleging that Kendall Jenner did not come for the second photoshoot as scheduled.

Kendall Jenner appeared for the first photoshoot but did not appear for the second one, and because of that, the brand sued Kendall Jenner and now claiming 1.8 Million USD in damages.

According to some reports, the Italian brand Liu Jo talks with her and reschedule the shoot for late 2020, but later, Kendall turned down all of the good faiths of the Italian brand Liu Jo.

According to them, Kendall has not even responded after a point. After that, the brand makes the decision to terminate the contract with Kendall Jenner and sue Kendall. Kendall Jenner owed the brand a refund.

Later, The Society Management, on behalf of the famous model Kendall Jenner has tried to offer the Italian brand Liu Jo alternatives dates as well as locations in order to fulfill an agreement.

It was forced to be delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. After that, Kendall Jenner also offered in order to complete services for her commitments. Let’s see what happens next.

