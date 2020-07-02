UIDAI Recruitment 2020 Apply online at www.uidai.gov.in:

The Unique Identification Authority of India (Aadhar card provider) has been declared the UIDAI Recruitment notification 2020 on to the official site www.uidai.gov.in. So the candidates who wish to get the job in government sector they can apply for these posts on to the official site. The Unique Identification Authority of India is an agency of the Government of India responsible for implementing the Aadhaar Scheme, a unique identification project.

The Unique Identification Authority has been known as its short form UIDAI. The regional office of UIDAI is located in Mumbai, India. The UIDAI agency was established in February 2009. It declares various recruitment notification on the official site when the vacant seats are available. So the candidates who are interested in getting the government sector job they can apply for this posts. To get more information regarding the Unique Identification Authority of India shown at the official site.

UIDAI Recruitment 2020:

The UIDAI is declared the recruitment 2020 notification for the various posts on the official site. So the eligible and interested candidates may apply at online on the main portal. Therefore the candidates should fill the application form and submit it before the last date of submission. Here some eligibility criteria are given below such as age limit, educational qualification, selection process, pay scale, etc. are given below.

Aadhar card Recruitment:

Name of the Organization: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

Name of the post: There are various posts available.

A number of vacancies: There are total seven posts are available.

For Deputy Director: 01 post is available.

For Section Officer: 01 post is available.

For Private Secretary: 04 posts are available.

For Steno: 01 post is available.

Job type: This is government sector job.

Job Location: The position is located at anywhere in India.

Age Limits: There are no any age limits for the applicants.

Educational Qualification: The candidates who are applied for this post they should be complete their graduation from any recognized university or institutions.

Pay Scale:

Deputy Director: The payment for the month of Rs.15600/- to Rs.39100/- with grade pay up to Rs.6600/-.

Section Officers: The payment for the month of Rs.9300/- to Rs.34800/- with grade pay up to Rs.4800/-.

Private Secretary: The Payment for the month of Rs.9300/- to Rs.34800/- with grade pay up to Rs.4800/-.

Steno: The payment for the month of Rs.9300/- to Rs.34800/- with grade pay up to Rs.4200/-.

Last date of submitting Application Form: updated very soon

Steps for apply UIDAI Recruitment 2020:

The UIDAI has been declared the recruitment notification on to the official site. So they may submit the application form on before the last date of submission. Therefore candidates first visit the official site www.uidai.gov.in. Then search the recruitment link download the application form. Then enter all necessary details carefully and submit it to the postal address as given below.

Postal Address :

UIDAI,

Regional Office, Mumbai,

7th floor, MTNL Exchange building,

G.D. Somani Marg, Cuffe Parade,

Mumbai – 400005.

UIDAI Recruitment Apply online

Official Site: www.uidai.gov.in