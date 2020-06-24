Twitter users say goodbye to Joel Schumacher, the father of the colorful Batman

The father of the most colorful and controversial Batman in cinema died: Joel Schumacher.
Schumacher (August 29, 1939 in New York) died on June 22 at the age of 80 in his native New York after suffering from cancer, the EFE news agency reported.
The director had a great influence on cinema in the 80s and 90s, with works such as St. Elmo’s Fire (1985), The Lost Boys (1987), Flatliners (1990), Falling Down (1993), The Client (1994) and A Time to Kill (nineteen ninety six). But his name remained in history as the author of the “fluorescent” Batman, by the titles Batman Forever (1995) and Batman & Robin (1997).
On Twitter, Schumacher’s death was greeted with sadness and many fans of the director remembered his legacy. These are some of the messages that we can see on the social network.
