Twitter users say goodbye to Joel Schumacher, the father of the colorful Batman

The father of the most colorful and controversial Batman in cinema died: Joel Schumacher.

Schumacher (August 29, 1939 in New York) died on June 22 at the age of 80 in his native New York after suffering from cancer, the EFE news agency reported.

The director had a great influence on cinema in the 80s and 90s, with works such as St. Elmo’s Fire (1985), The Lost Boys (1987), Flatliners (1990), Falling Down (1993), The Client (1994) and A Time to Kill (nineteen ninety six). But his name remained in history as the author of the “fluorescent” Batman, by the titles Batman Forever (1995) and Batman & Robin (1997).

On Twitter, Schumacher’s death was greeted with sadness and many fans of the director remembered his legacy. These are some of the messages that we can see on the social network.

Rest in peace

JOEL SCHUMACHER, director of the vampire classic HIDDEN YOUTH, has died at the age of 80 and a name closely associated with the fantastic (BATMAN and ROBIN, FLATLINERS) and horror movies (8MM, BLOOD CREEK). Among his most famous thrillers is the unforgettable ONE DAY OF FURY. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/6kgmZDqIo2 – Horror Losers (@horrorlosers) June 22, 2020

A great legacy

Goodbye to the great Joel Schumacher. His are such great and influential films as HIDDEN YOUTH, A DAY OF FURY, MURDER IN 8 MM, LAST CALL, ST. ELMO MEETING POINT, MORTAL LINE, A TOUCH OF INFIDELITY, THE CLIENT, THE TOWN CREEK MASSACRE, TIGERLAND … pic.twitter.com/O0l7vtITKZ – Fausto Fernández (@faustianovich) June 22, 2020

A movie for a generation

If there is a Joel Schumacher movie that marked an entire generation, it was “The Lost Generation”. The soundtrack must be one of the best of that decade. pic.twitter.com/aMS9QHt4Lp – Roxy (@SitaRoxy) June 22, 2020

My humble recognition of Joel Schumacher is associated with one of my favorite movies as a teenager. D.E.P. pic.twitter.com/VLWkW1cEdC – InSitgesWeTrust 🤡👹👻🎃 (@InSitgesWeTrust) June 22, 2020

The famous image

Rest in peace, Joel Schumacher. The director of ‘BATMAN FOREVER’ and ‘BATMAN AND ROBIN’ has passed away at age 80 after a long battle with cancer. pic.twitter.com/2CnhY8pPAe – ⚒️UNLIMITED⚒️ (@DCEUnlimited) June 22, 2020

Until forever

Left jewels

Joel Schumacher, director of the two worst ‘Batman’ but also of little gems like “Hidden Youth”, “A Day of Fury”, “The Client”, “Time to Kill”, “Murder in 8” has left us at 80 mm “,” Tigerland “,” Last Call “,” Veronica Guerin “or” The Phantom of the Opera “. pic.twitter.com/Qgd0dcaCIs – Arcade in Tecnicolor (@arcade_tecnico) June 22, 2020

United States in a movie

Almost everything relevant to the dialectic between civil liberalism and uncivil libertarianism, which runs through and conditions the entire history of the United States, is contained in a film by Joel Schumacher. pic.twitter.com/mHOT712XfZ – Pedro Vallín (@pvallin) June 22, 2020

Industry only

Joel Schumacher died (he directed Batman Forever, 8MM, Batman & Robin, A Time To Kill, The Phantom Of The Opera, among others).

He once said, “Hollywood is the entertainment industry, but it is increasingly more industry and less entertainment.” pic.twitter.com/LPfX05jPhh – Pablo Planovsky (@PabloPlanovsky) June 22, 2020