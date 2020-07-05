Twitter deletes a video of Trump for violating copyright

James Martin/CNET



The fight between Twitter and the President of the United States does not stop.

On Thursday, June 4, Twitter deleted a video published by one of the accounts in charge of the Trump campaign for the presidency called @TeamTrump. The nearly four-minute video shows footage of mourning and the protests following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody, accompanied by a narrative by the President criticizing activists for promoting the violence during protests.

Twitter has not completely removed the tweet, but the video did, leaving instead a warning stating that the content has been removed for violating copyright. Trump’s campaign account criticized the move in a tweet published hours later. “Twitter and @Jack are censoring this encouraging and unifying message from President Trump after the #GeorgeFloyd tragedy,” the campaign tweeted, attaching a YouTube link where the video can be viewed.

The removal of the video comes at a tense moment in the relationship between Trump and Twitter. Recently, the social network concealed a tweet from Trump, alleging that he violated his rules by glorifying violence and, in addition, deactivated all interactions with it. A few days earlier, the platform tagged two Trump tweets that criticized electoral ballots by mail. On the labels, he posted the message “know the facts” inviting readers to read more about the topic from a variety of trusted sources.

The president signed an executive order on May 28 asking the government to review section 230 of the federal law known as the Communications Decency Act (CDA). This order gives the Federal Trade Commission the responsibility to investigate all allegations of political fairness against social media in order to determine if its content moderation policies conflict with its neutrality promises.

Days after signing this order, Trump was sued by the Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT), which has the support of Facebook, Google and Twitter, alleging that said executive order violates the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, which protects freedom of expression.

