Trump extends blockade on Huawei until May 2021

Érika García / CNET



Huawei will continue to be unable to do business with Google and other American companies for another year.

President Donald Trump extended until May 2021 the executive order issued in May 2019, which prohibits US companies from working with or buying telecommunications equipment from companies considered to be a national security risk until May 2021, as reported by Reuters on 13 December. may.

Huawei was blacklisted by the US as “dangerous to national security” entities in May 2019. President Trump signed a decree prohibiting US companies from doing business with Huawei without prior government authorization, alleging concerns from national security due to the manufacturer’s close relationship with the Chinese government.

The ban has never fully affected Huawei, as the government has been granting temporary licenses to the company throughout this year to prevent disruption to existing network systems in rural regions of the United States and to allow for enforcement measures. global network security. The last of these temporary licenses was 45 days and was granted to Huawei on February 14; It will end on May 15. Previously, Huawei obtained 90-day extensions in May, August, and November 2019.

Despite the temporary licenses, one of the big problems of the Chinese manufacturer derived from the US veto is the suspension of its business with Google, since this prevents the use of fundamental applications such as Gmail or Google Maps on their phones. Huawei will have to continue for another year launching cell phones with App Gallery and Huawei Mobile Services, its own solutions in the absence of Google Mobile Services, something it has been doing from the Huawei Mate 30.