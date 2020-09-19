Trump criticizes Parasite’s Oscar success, producers respond

Getty Images



Donald Trump criticized the organizers of the Oscar award for presenting the award for best film to the Korean, Parasite.

According to Variety magazine, the president mocked the success of Bong Joon-ho’s film in the middle of a campaign rally in Colorado. “How bad were the Oscars this year?” The president asked those present at the rally. “And the winner is a movie from South Korea! What the hell is that all about? […] We have enough problems with South Korea with trade and on top of that they give it the best movie of the year. It was good? I do not know”.

In addition to questioning the quality of the film, which has made history at the 92nd edition of the Oscars by being the first non-English language film to win the award for best picture, Trump said film classics should be recovered U.S. “Let’s recover gone With the Wind (1939), please. THE Twilight of the gods (1950). There are so many great movies, “Trump said.

The distributor of Parasite In the US, Neon responded on Twitter to the president’s words with a “it’s understandable, he can’t read,” which accompanied the video with Trump’s criticisms of the film.

Parasite It was the first film to win an Oscar in the film and international film sections at the same time. The Bong Joon-ho-directed film also won Best Original Screenplay and Best Director at the Oscars 2020.

