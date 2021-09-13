Transplant Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Transplant is a Canadian television series. The series Transplant is a medical drama series. The series Transplant has received a very positive response from the audience.

The series Transplant has received 7.9 out of 10 on IMDb. The second season of the series Transplant was announced in June 2020. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Transplant.

Transplant Season 2:

The series Transplant was created by Joseph Kay. The series Transplant stars Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, and John Hannah.

The series Transplant follows the story of an ER doctor. He fled his native Syria in order to come to Canada, must overcome numerous obstacles in order to resume a career in the high-stakes world of emergency medicine.

The first season of the series Transplant includes a total of 13 episodes. There is no update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Transplant, but we expect that the second season of the series Transplant will also include a total of 13 episodes.

If we get any update about it, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website daily. The running time of each episode of the series Transplant ranges around 40 minutes.

The series Transplant was made under Sphere Media Plus, NBCUniversal International Studios, and Bell Media. NBCUniversal Television Distribution distributed the series Transplant.

The production of the first season of the series Transplant was started in June 2019. The production of the second season of the series Transplant was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic in Canada.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

It was started in February 2021. The series Transplant has received Canadian Screen Award in 2021. It was nominated for the Writers’ Guild of Canada in 2021.

Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Transplant.

Transplant Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the series Transplant Season 2 below.

Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir – Bash – Hamed Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie – Mags – Leblanc John Hannah as Dr. Jed Bishop Ayisha Issa as Dr. June Curtis Jim Watson as Dr. Theo Hunter Sirena Gulamgaus as Amira Hamed Torri Higginson as Claire Malone Grace Lynn Kung as Vivian Barnes Sugith Varughese as Dr. Aajay Singh Linda E. Smith as Dr. Wendy Atwater Kenny Wong as Arnold De Luca

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Transplant.

Transplant Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of the series Transplant Season 2 is not declared yet. It seems that it will soon be declared.

We expect that the second season of the series Transplant will arrive in early 2021 or mid-2022. If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Transplant, we will add it here.

The first season of the series Transplant was aired between 26th February 2020 to 27th May 2020. Each episode of the series Transplant contains a different title. So, we expect the same for the second season of the series Transplant.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Transplant.

Transplant Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series Transplant Season 2 has not arrived yet. It seems that it will soon be released. Find the trailer of the first season of the series Transplant below.

Check out this website daily to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.