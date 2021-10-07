Joaquin Phoenix is Very Interested Play Again As Arthur Fleck

Currently, Joaquin Phoenix is having no idea about any upcoming Joker sequels. The directors of the film Joker have a superb plan for a sequel.

Maybe the director of the film is planning something, and the main actor Joaquin Phoenix has no clue about it. But it is true that Joaquin Phoenix is very interested to come back as Arthur Fleck.

Joker is an American thriller film. It is a psychological thriller film. The film Joker includes crime, drama, and thriller.

The film Joker is set in Gotham City. The film Joker follows the story of a mentally troubled comedian named Arthur Fleck, who is mistreated and disregarded by society.

After that, he embarks on a downward spiral of revolution as well as blood crime. This path leads him face-to-face with his alter-ego: the Joker.

The film Joker has received a very positive response from the audience. It has received 8.4 out of 10 on IMDb. All fans of the film Joker are eagerly waiting for the sequel of the film Joker.

Todd Phillips directed the film, Joker. The film Joker was written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver. The film Joker is based on Characters by DC Comics.

The film Joker was produced by Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, and Bradley Cooper. The film Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, and Frances Conroy.

The film Joker was made under Warner Bros. Pictures, Joint Effort, DC Films, Bron Creative, and Village Roadshow Pictures.

Warner Bros. Pictures distributed the film, Joker. The film Joker was premiered in Venice on 31st August 2019. It was released on 4th October 2019.

We expect that Joaquin Phoenix will come back as Arthur Fleck in the film Joker 2. There is no official update or news about the film Joker 2; if we get any update about it, we will update it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly.

If the sequel to the film Joker announces, Joaquin Phoenix will return as Arthur Fleck, and there is a massive chance of the film Joker 2. So let’s see what happens next.

According to some news, Joker 2 is currently in development but, it is not confirmed yet. It seems that the director of the film Joker 2 is making the film secretly or behind closed doors.

The film Joker ends with Arthur, who runs around within the confines of Arkham State Hospital after leaving a therapy session as well as leaving bloody footprints in his wake all over, which indicates that Joaquin Phoenix as Joker has taken to mass-killing.

The details about the film Joker from official sources are awaited. If we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

Check out this website daily to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.