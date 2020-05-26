Top Crime Web Series: From ‘Sacred Games’ to ‘Hades’, these web series show the dangerous face of crime

Top Crime Web Series: Amazon Prime Video’s web series ‘Patal Lok’ is currently in the news. People are comparing it to ‘Mirzapur’ and Netflix’s ‘Sacred Games’. Some people are telling it better, some are telling the other series better. But in the recent past, there have been many web series of the crime thriller genre in India. We are telling you about some such series, which makes one look at once…

Sacred Games Sacred Games was released on Netflix in July 2018. It was composed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap. Adorned with actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan, this web series attracted OTT to people in India. Netflix’s name also reached people’s tongues. This web series has shown the story of a criminal named Ganesh Gaitonde. People liked the story so much, its second season was released in the year 2019.

Mirzapur- Amazon Prime Video was also set to move to India. For this, he got Purvanchal, the bastion of crime in Uttar Pradesh. A fictional story was woven around the district Mirzapur in UP. Adorned with actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, this web series set a new trend. The audience is still waiting for its second season. It may be released by the end of this year.

Colorist Parts of Zee-5 also came up with a great crime web series. In the year 2018, Zee-5 brought ‘Rangbaz’. The web series featured the story of Uttar Pradesh’s noted criminal Shriprakash Shukla. People like the story of this criminal who went on a rampage in Gorakhpur and all over North India. Its second season came, showing the story of the Criminal of Rajasthan. In the second season, actors like Jimmy Shergill and Zeesham Ayub did amazing work.

Delhi Crime- Netflix’s web series Delhi Crime has a lot of discussions. Shaifali Shah starrer This web series filmed the police investigation of the Nirbhaya case in Delhi. It is also discussed in the second season.

Hades Now Sudeep Sharma’s web series ‘Patal Lok’ has also been included in the best series of a crime thriller. Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Ishwak Singh, and Gulpanag have done tremendous acting in it. This web series shows the story of four Criminals arrested for plotting to murder a journalist. This series of Amazon Prime Video is being discussed at the moment.

Breathe- Amazon Prime Video’s series Breath also made a lot of headlines. Amit Sadh and R. Madhavan Starr In this web series, a father murders people for his child. The second season of this series is also coming. This time viewers will see Abhishek Bachchan in place of R Madhavan. Amazon is about to release it by the end of the year.

Also worth watching There are another web crime-based web series that are discussed. Netflix created ‘Jamtara’ this year with cybercrime. Apart from this, series like MX Player of Bhokal and Zee-5 Kidnapping is also very popular in this genre.