Top 20 Best 90s Teenage Movies of All Time to Watch Right Now

In an era of OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos, if a person is looking for the best 90s teenage movies of all time, then it is our prime duty to provide them with the best content according to their needs and wants. The pre-internet era was when we used to watch movies with our friends and family, and when we recollect those memories, it often gives us goosebumps and nostalgia at the same time.

Over the past couple of decades, a number of movies, shows, and series have been created, and many of them have successfully secured a good amount of space in fans’ hearts. But when we talk about the Top 20 best 90s teenage movies, we need to look at the list of the released films.

List of Top 20 Best 90s Teenage Movies of All Time to Watch Right Now

To minimize your efforts and provide a list of the best 90s movies, we have addressed a complete list of the 20 best 90s teenage movies you can watch right after reading this article.

Titanic

Released In – 1997

Directed By – James Cameron

Cast – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, and others.

IMDb Ratings – 7.9/10

When it comes to watching epic romances and separation-centric movies, the first name that comes to our mind is the 1997’s release, ‘Titanic.’James Cameron, the writer of this movie, combined both historical and fictional aspects in this movie. Also, the storyline follows Jack Dawson’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose Dewitt Bukater’s (Kate Winslet) love romance on Titanic’s first and final journey. Moreover, the show was honored with Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards.

Home Alone

Released In – 1990

Directed By – Chris Columbus

Cast – Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, John Heard, Daniel Stern, and others.

IMDb Ratings – 7.7/10

Home Alone is known for its wonderful screenwriting and a little boy named Kevin, who was accidentally left behind at his home while his family went on Christmas vacation. As the story progresses, Kevin meets two burglars at his home. John Hughes wrote the overall storyline. This 90s comedy movie is worth watching with your friends and siblings, especially during vacation.

Scream

Released In – 1996

Directed By – Was Craven

Cast – David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, etc.

IMDb Ratings – 7.4/10

The 1996’s release, Scream, is considered one of the terrifying horror drama movies of the 90s. With the release of Scream in 1996, many directors and writers came up with an idea to contribute to the horror genre. The storyline revolves around a teenage student, Sidney Prescott, and her friends. They are all chased by a mysterious killer.

Never Been Kissed

Released In – 1999

Directed By – Raja Gosnell

Cast – Drew Barrymore, David Arquette, Leelee Sobieski, Molly Shannon, etc.

IMDb Ratings – 6/10

Never Been Kissed is an American romantic comedy movie that follows Josie Geller. She had never been in a real relationship. But, one day, she was assigned to become an undercover reporter at a local high school. And, after that, her life took a weird yet beautiful. In a nutshell, Never Been Kissed requires a strong willingness to watch and accept some interesting situations with the movie’s lead character.

The Virgin Suicides

Released In – 1999

Directed By – Sofia Coppola

Cast – James Wood, Kathleen Turner, Josh Hartnett, Scott Glenn, and others.

IMDb Ratings – 7.2/10

Sofia Coppola’s debut and one of the most iconic movies, ‘The Virgin Suicides, remained a masterpiece for a long time. The storyline was adapted from Jeffrey Eugenides’s book of the same name. Here, the plot concentrates on five boys highly attracted to five mysterious girls. The movie also touches on important topics of society and human nature, including family, mental illness, depression, and love.

Dazed and Confused

Released In -1993

Directed By – Richard Linklater

Cast – Jason London, Milla Jovovich, Joey Lauren Adams, Rory Cochrane, etc.

IMDb Ratings – 7.6/10

Richard Linkler’s 1993 release, Dazed and Confused, follows a group of high school friends from Austin, Texas. They all are engaged in mainly three things, parting with friends, driving to various destinations, and hooking ups. Dazed and Confused includes prominent actors like Jason London, Adam Goldberg, Joey Adams, Anthony Rapp, and more.

American Pie

Released In – 1999

Directed By – Paul Weitz, Chris Weitz, J.B Rogers, Jon Hurwitz.

Cast – Jason Biggs, Chris Klein, Natasha Lyonne, Tara Reid, and others.

IMDb Ratings – 7/10

American Pie is a film series that revolves around sex comedy and entertainment. The first season of American Pie was released in 1999, and currently, the movie runs nine spin-off seasons. When it was released for the first time, no one had seen such a movie that focused on sex-comedy and different perspectives of sex between young men and women.

Rushmore

Released In – 1998

Directed By – Wes Anderson

Cast – Jason Schwartzman

IMDb Ratings – 7.6/10

Rushmore is an American comedy movie written and directed by Wes Anderson and Owen Wilson. Rushmore follows Jason Schwartzman, a 15-year-old middle-class, ambitious boy who wants to make his name. The movie featured Oliva Williams, Brian Cox, Mason Gamble, Bill Murray, and Seymour Cassel.

Show Me Love

Released In – 1998

Directed By – Lukas Moodysson

Cast – Alexandra Dahlstrom, Erica Carlson, Rebecka Liljeberg, Mathias Rust, etc.

IMDb Ratings – 7.5/10

Lukas Moodysson’s Show Me Love is an adaptation of the Swedish rom-com drama, ‘Fucking Amal.’ the overall storyline revolves around lead characters, Agnes and Elin, two girls whose life is on the edge of depression. Also, Anges struggles to become social; hence, she has no real friends. Interestingly, she is in love with Elin but can not find a way to express her affection.

Cruel Intentions

Released In – 1999

Directed By – Roger Kumble

Cast – Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, etc.

IMDb Ratings – 6.9/10

When it comes to suggesting a teen drama that revolves around romance and the cruel intentions of the characters, this movie surely ranked in the top positions. The storyline includes many talented actors and actresses, such as Glenn Close, Michelle, Ryan Phillippe, and Selma Blair. Here, two wealthy and privileged step-siblings make a bet to sleep with the headmaster’s daughter. If you haven’t watched 1999’s most viewed movie, ‘Cruel Intentions,’ then you can stream it on Prime Video.

Election

Released In – 1999

Directed By – Alexander Payne

Cast – Matthew Broderick and Reese Witherspoon

IMDb Ratings – 7.3/10

Alexander Payne and Jim Taylor are the creators of the 1999’s black comedy film, ‘Election.’ the storyline was adapted from Tom Perrotta’s novel, ‘Election.’ where the plot of the movie concentrates on the election of a student representative. Since the Election movie was released in 1999, it got various awards and nominations. In 1999, Alexander Payne’s Election movie was honored with Independent Spirit Awards and nominated for Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards.

Romeo + Juliet

Released In – 1996

Directed By – Baz Luhrmann

Cast – Leonardo DiCaprio

IMDb Ratings – 6.7/10

The 1996’s release Romeo + Juliet is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet characters. However, the movie has displayed some advanced and modern love stories between Romeo (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Juliet (Claire Danes). The love story blossoms through crime, guns, and late-night parties. Still, the movie has the original taste of love story and romance.

10 Things I Hate About You

Released In – 1999

Directed By – Gil Junger

Cast – Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larry Oleynik, Heath Ledger, and others.

IMDb Ratings – 7.3/10

Again, Gil Junger’s ‘10 Things I Hate About You.’ is based on William Shakespeare’s one of most remarkable writings, ‘The Taming of The Shrew.’ the plot follows sisters; Katrina and Bianca. Here, Katrina falls for Patrick Verona, a bad boy. But on the counter side, their romance often ends with so much chaos and tears. Moreover, in the 10 Things I Hate About You, the movie was nominated for seven Teen Choice Awards.

Boyz n The Hood

Released In – 1991

Directed By – John Singleton

Cast – Cuba Gooding Jr., Morris Chestnut, Larry Fishburne, and Ice Cuba.

IMDb Ratings – 7.8/10

John Singleton’s Boyz n The Hood is considered one of the most iconic American movies. The storyline revolves around three young adolescents raised facing gang rivalries and wars. John has written this movie script by looking at his past and upbringing. The Boyz n The Hood featured ex-rapper and musician Ice Cube, Morris Chestnut, and Larry Fishburne in the lead role.

Now and Then

Released In – 1995

Directed By – Lesli Linka Glatter

Cast – Christina Ricci, Thora Birch, Melanie Griffith, Gaby Hoffmann, Rita Wilson.

IMDb Ratings – 6.8/10

Now and Then is regarded as the most beloved cult-classic movie of the 90s. The core concept of the Now and Then movie follows a group of four girls who reunite after turning into their 30s and recollect those memories they shared while growing up. Besides that, the movie has also included promising casts like Demi Moore, Melanie Griffith, Christina Ricci, and Thora Birch. Also, the audience and critics praised Lesli Linka Glatter’s Now and Then for its exceptional storyline and performance.

The Faculty

Released In – 1998

Directed By – Robert Rodriguez

Cast – Jordana Brewster, Clea Duvall, Josh Hartnett, Famke Janssen, Piper Laurie.

IMDb Ratings -6.6/10

The Faculty is an American science-fiction horror movie written and directed by David Wechter, Bruce Kimmel, and Robert Rodgriguez. The film includes some of renowned actors and actresses such as Jordana Brewster (Delilah Profitt), Laura Harris (Marybeth Hutchinson), Josh Hartnett (Zeke Tyler), and more. The movie’s plot focuses on a group of friends whose faculties were taken over by extraterrestrial beings. Overall, The Faculty can be your next horror movie from the late 90s.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Released In – 1997

Directed By – Jim Gillespie

Cast – Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and others.

IMDb Ratings – 5.8/10

The horror and comedy genre reserves a special space for watching movies and series with friends and siblings. The 1997’s release I know what you did last summer is one such American series that revolves around four young friends stalked by a killer. However, the whole storyline was adapted from Lois Duncan’s suspense novel of the same name.

Clueless

Released In – 1995

Directed By – Amy Heckerling

Cast – Alicia Silverstone

IMDb Ratings – 6.9/10

Clueless is an American coming-of-age comedy-drama that builds up around a stylish and popular teen, Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone). With the release of Amy Heckerling’s iconic movie, Clueless, fans have showered their love for the beautiful storyline, screenplay, and casting. Within a few years, the movie successfully developed its cult following, and the legacy is still alive.

Drive Me Crazy

Released In – 1999

Directed By – John Schultz

Cast – Melissa Joan Hart, Adrian Grenier

IMDb Ratings – 5.7/10

What can be the most relaxing and entertaining genre of movies other than teen romantic comedy? However, it depends upon an individual’s preferences. But John Schultz’s Drive Me Crazy would cross all the limits of the genre. Famous American writer Todd Strasser originally wrote it under ‘How I Created My Perfect Prom Date.’

Bad Boys

Released In – 1995

Directed By – Michael Bay

Cast – Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Joe Pantoliano, and others.

IMDb Ratings – 6.8/10

Michael Bay is the director of the cult classic comedy-drama movie Bad Boys, released on April 7, 1995. The movie has featured prominent superstars such as Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Tea Leoni, and Joe Pantoliano. After the success of the first installment, the makers launched the second part of The Bad Boys on July 18, 2003. And now, Bad Boy runs between four parts with enhanced drama, comedy, and chemistry between two detectives, ‘Mike’ and ‘Miles.’

Final Thoughts

So this is the list of the top 20 best teen movies of the 90s era, which you can watch right now. Still, there are some other movies too, which may complete your binge-watch experience. It includes Sister Act (1992), Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), The Addams Family (1991), Space Jam (1996), and many others.