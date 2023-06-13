Tokyo Vice Season 2 A Crime Drama Series, Release Date, Cast Members, Plot Synopsis, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

Regardless of online streaming platforms, crime-thriller drama series often attracts millions of audience from all over the globe. A well-written drama series with the outstanding performance of actors always paved the way for the show’s success. Here we have another crime drama series named ‘Tokyo Vice.’ created and developed by J.T. Rogers, an American screenwriter.

Tokyo Vice is based on the real-life experience of American professional journalist Jake Adelstein. He later moved to Tokyo, where he unearthed the deadly underworld’s truth and high-voltage corruption. In addition, the Tokyo Vice series has earned a gigantic 8 ratings out of 10 on the IMDb platform, which suggests that the show has the potential for another renewal.

Since it was released on HBO Max, fans have wondered whether the showrunners will release a second season. So here is a dedicated article for the Tokyo Vice series. Here are the latest updates on the release date, cast members, episodes, and Tokyo Vice Season 2 trailer release.

Tokyo Vice Season 2 Release Date

The show makers of this blockbuster crime drama series released the first season of Tokyo Vice on April 7, 2022, on HBO Max. The first season came out as one of the most outstanding crime-thriller drama series, and fans have appreciated the efforts behind this fantastic project.

Since the show became popular on various streaming and social media platforms, fans demanded the second season of the Tokyo Vice series. Will Tokyo Vice release the second season?

So the answer is straightforward. In June 2022, the makers confirmed the renewal of Tokyo Vice Season 2. Unfortunately, we haven’t received the second installment of the Tokyo Vice series even after one year of time gap. According to some online media platforms, Tokyo Vice Season 2 may release by the end of 2023, so fans must wait for the final confirmation.

Tokyo Vice Series Plot Synopsis & Storyline – Spoilers Contain

Tokyo Vice is an adaptation of the 2009 release memoir, ‘Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter on The Police Beat In Japan.’



Jake Adelstein wrote to showcase his experience as a non-Japanes reporter in Tokyo City. Later, J.T. Rogers came into the front and developed a full-fledged crime drama series around Jake Adelstein’s true life story.

The Tokyo Vice Season 1 pilot starts with Jake Adelstein (Ansel Elgort), an American journalist who moved to Tokyo to investigate the underground world of crimes and corruption.

This non-Japanese journalist joined one of the most significant and leading newspaper firms and was assigned to investigate the crimes in Tokyo City. However, as the story moves ahead, Jake is told by his seniors and police officials that “murder does not happen in Tokyo.”

The Tokyo Vice Season 1 was full of crimes, suspense, and heart-throbbing thriller dramas. After receiving massive success for the first season, makers are working on Tokyo Vice’s second season. Hopefully, the second season will bring more thriller, drama, suspense, and crime, and fans enjoy the second season.

Tokyo Vice Season 2 Cast Members

Tokyo Vice Season 1 was a hit crime-thriller drama series, and fans have praised the actors’ performances. Many fans have already started brainstorming about the cast members for the upcoming season of Tokyo Vice.



As the makers have not shared the official list of cast members for Tokyo Vice Season 2, we have provided a list of prominent cast members who performed in the first season of Tokyo Vice. Many of them will also return for the Tokyo Vice Season 2.

Ansel Elgort as Jake Adelstein

Hideaki Ito as Jin Miyamoto

Rachel Keller as Samantha Porter

Ken Watanabe as Hiroto Katagiri

Sho Kasamatsu as Sato

Ella Rumpf as Polina

Rinko Kikuchi as Emi Maruyama

Kosuke Toyohara as Baku

Masato Hagiwara as Duke

Kosuke Tanaka as Shinohara “Tintin”

Takaki Uda as Kurihira “Trendy”

Shun Sugata as Hitoshi Ishida

Masayoshi Haneda as Yoshihiro Kume

Koshi Uehara as Taro

Eugene Nomura as Kobayashi

Noemie Nakai as Luna

Jundai Yamada as Matsuo

Kazuya Tanabe as Yabuki

Ayumi Tanida as Shinzo Tozawa

Motoki Kobayashi as Ukai Haruki

Tomohisa Yamashita as Akira

Jessica Hecht as Willa Adelstein

Sarah Sawyer as Jessica Adelstein

Tokyo Vice Season 2 Episode Title List

As stated above, no official information has been made public for the forthcoming seasons of the Tokyo Vice series; the episode titles for Tokyo Vice Season 2 aren’t available either.



But for your convenience and ease of binge-watching, we have listed all the episode titles of Tokyo Vice Season 1 in chronological order.

Tokyo Vice Season 1 Episode 01 – The Test

Tokyo Vice Season 1 Episode 02 – Kishi Kaise

Tokyo Vice Season 1 Episode 03 – Read The Air

Tokyo Vice Season 1 Episode 04 – I Want It That Way

Tokyo Vice Season 1 Episode 05 – Everybody Pays

Tokyo Vice Season 1 Episode 06 – The Information Business

Tokyo Vice Season 1 Episode 07 – Sometimes They Disaapear

Tokyo Vice Season 1 Episode 08 – Yoshino

Where To Watch Tokyo Vice Season 2?

Fans are excited about the release date, cast members, storyline, and Tokyo Vice Season 2 trailer. The show has received immense love and support due to its heart-throbbing crime-thriller drama. Highly mysterious crime scene, dark environment, corruption, and investigation into murder mysteries gives chills to the spine.

It's not just who you know; it's how well you know them. It all leads to the #TOKYOVICE season finale, tomorrow on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/vBlD7gdQPB — Tokyo Vice on Max (@TokyoViceHBOMax) April 27, 2022

If you have not watched the first season of the Tokyo Vice drama series, it’s the perfect time to utilize your spare time. Go to HBO Max and binge-watch all the episodes of Tokyo Vice Season 1.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Tokyo Vice Season 2?

Sad to say this, but unfortunately, showrunners have not revealed the number of episodes that will be released in Tokyo Season 2.



The Tokyo Season 1 was released with eight episodes on HBO Max on April 7, 2020, so if the show makers follow the same pattern, we will see eight episodes for the second season of the Tokyo Vice Series.

Tokyo Vice Season 2 Makers Team

Despite bingeing an American drama series, the plot, cast members, and storyline of the Tokyo Vice series circles around Japan and its crimes. The series Tokyo Vice was initially written by Jakes Adelstein, who lived in Japan for his professional work as a journalist.

Follow the journey from page to screen for this excerpt from Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter on the Police Beat in Japan by @JakeAdelstein. All episodes of #TOKYOVICE are now streaming on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/I4QKJ4wdU3 — Tokyo Vice on Max (@TokyoViceHBOMax) May 5, 2022

Later, J.T. Rogers took inspiration and developed this masterpiece series. In addition to that, John Lesher, Michael Mann, Ansel Elgort, Emily Gerson Saines, etc., worked as the show’s executive producer.

Furthermore, Michael Mann, Josef Kubota Wladyka, Hikari, and Alan Pual joined as the director for the Tokyo Vice Season 2.

Tokyo Vice Season 2 Trailer Release

The makers haven’t disclosed the official release date for the Tokyo Vice Season 2. Not only that, but the teaser trailer is also unavailable for the same.

Still, we have provided Tokyo Vice Season 1 trailer so you can get a sneak peek at the show’s concept, lead characters, and environment.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all you need to know about the latest Tokyo Vice Season 2 updates. Now you have all the information about the show and its upcoming seasons. As no official release date is available for the second season of the Tokyo Vice series, fans have to wait a little while until makers confirm the official release date.

Kindly visit our website regularly to get updated with the latest information on your favorite shows. If and when the showrunners announce the official release date for the Tokyo Vice Season 2, we will add them here.