Tik-Tok Star Avneet Kaur: all you need to know about

Avneet Kaur is born in Jalandhar, Punjab on October 13, 2001. She belongs to the Sikh family. Her mother is housewife names Harpreet Kaur and her father is Amandeep Nandra. Avneet Kaur has an older brother; his name is Jaijeet Singh as well as a little sister named Navreet. Avneet Kaur started her career from childhood with a dance show at the age of 9. She completed her school from Police DAV public school.

After some time, her family moved to Mumbai and Avneet Kaur is in 12 standards doing her schooling from Oxford Public school in Mumbai. Avneet Kaur is one of the youngest actresses in the film industry.

Avneet Kaur Tiktok Star:

Avneet Kaur was seen very first time on the small screen in the show Meri Maa. Also, she is a famous creator of TikTok. She has glamour style sense and ravishes personality that makes everyone doubtless whether she is 17 or 18 years old. Avneet Kaur has millions of fans on Instagram, she kills her fans by her cute smile and perfect acting, yes, she is just 18 years old actress and she got the fame in a very short time.

Not only actress but also she is a very talented dancer that’s why Avneet Kaur has become one of the versatile actresses at a very young age. Her chic style and cute selfies are blasting on Instagram. In this era, if you have talent, no one can stop you; yes, you have a variety of platforms you just need to flaunt your talent. Nowadays, teenagers are the biggest inspiration for each and every one.

A very young age TikTok star Riyaz Ali just 16 years old got fame by his talent and you will be shocked that he has 37 million followers on TikTok. The teenage boy Riyaz Ali is popular for great acting skills and a few times ago there is a rumor that he is in a relationship with multi-talented actress Avneet Kaur. And he talked about them in the latest interview.

Although, there are various rumors regarding the relationship between Riyaz Ali and Avneet Kaur; so one of his recent interviews, he clarified that “we both are good friends as well as he wants to work in Bollywood he will take the chance if he gets any chance. It is fun working with Avneet Kaur”.

Avneet Kaur career on the small screen and TikTok

On the other hand, Avneet Kaur is working in her show called Aladdin: Naam to Suna hi Hoga. She is connected with her co-star Siddhartha Nigam for more than a year. Avneet Kaur usually posts on Instagram with Siddhartha Nigam and in one picture she wrote the caption for him like “Main forever, #sidneet, and #Alasmine”.

In this quarantine time, Avneet Kaur is sharing her dance moves on Tiktok and Instagram as well as posting her best pictures. As she works in Aladdin, sometimes she shares her traditional looks from the show. She shoots mostly with her co-star Siddhartha Nigam. There is a rumor that both are dating each other for a long time.

Avneet Kaur has lots of fans consisting of 20 million followers on TikTok and 9.8 million fans on Instagram. A long time ago, Avneet Kaur and Siddhartha Nigam were seen in the show names Chandra Nandini as Charumati and Bindusara accordingly. Formerly the name of TikTok is musically and it has been replaced all the social media there are various Indian stars who got fame through TikTok. Apart from Avneet Kaur, there are multiple Indians such as Gima Ashi, Rugees Vini, and Mnajul Khattar who made her career in Bollywood. TikTok is the app that gives them a path to go to the Bollywood industry.

Avneet Kaur Facts about a versatile actress

Avneet Kaur is a great singer

Avneet Kaur loves Indian music and she sings very well. Her singing work consists of Main Fir Nai Auna which she features Nik Nannu and Mere Naina song that features Karan Singh Arora. Her songs are available on Gaana.com, you can download online.

Avneet Kaur is an awesome actress

As we told you Avneet Kaur made her first debut in the movie Meri Maa which was aired on Life Ok channel in 2012 and where she played the character of Jhilmil. Later, she played the role of Rajkumari Damyanti in the show called Savitri. After these two shows, she was seen in Ek Muthi Asmaan aired on ZeeTv. Then she applied for film Mardani, yes she did this movie in 2014. Later that year, she played Charumati in the show Chandra Nandini. Now she is playing the role of Jasmine in the current show Aladdin: Naam to Suna hi Hoga.

Avneet is the flawless dancer

More than singing and acting, Avneet is perfect in dancing. She started her dancing career from the show Dance India Dance Lil Masters on Zee TV. She was dismissed before the semi-final but she was among the top 3 contestants in 2010. Then she went for Dance Ke Superstars where she was in a team named Dance challengers. After these two shows, she applied in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa that was released on Colors TV.