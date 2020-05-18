Netflix Gems That You Might Have Missed

It’s hard to imagine what life was like before Netflix came along. With so many options and instant access to the world’s best films, it can often feel like you’re spoiled for choice when trying to find something to watch. The Netflix algorithm is also so finely tuned that the list of recommended titles are usually ones you would choose – but it also means that some absolute gems can slip through the cracks. So, here are some of the best Netflix films and series that you might have missed.

The Defenders (2017)

This Netflix mini-series features all four characters from the Marvel-Netflix Universe; Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage. Fans of their individual shows will have undoubtedly seen this star-studded gem already, but for those who have missed out on the backstories, The Defenders is still well worth a watch. Following the dynamic quartet, as they team up to save New York City, this is the superhero power group series of your dreams and makes even the solo stories pale in comparison. Solid performances from cast members Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), and Finn Jones (Iron Fist) make this series one you won’t be forgetting in a hurry.

Santa Clarita Diet (2017)

This horror-comedy series might not be winning any awards for depth or finesse, but what it lacks in class it makes up for in charm and humour. Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant star as Joel and Sheila Hammond, husband and wife realtors living vaguely discontented lives in the sunny LA suburbs of Santa Clarita. Possibly the first-ever zombie rom-com, the series follows the couple as Sheila goes through a dramatic transformation which leads them down a path of death and destruction – with surprisingly hilarious and highly entertaining results.

Molly’s Game

Based on the book of the same name, Molly’s Game follows the life of former elite skier Molly Bloom who ended up running one of the biggest poker games in the world. Although its writer/director Aaron Sorkin continually reminded everyone that this wasn’t actually a poker movie, film critic Richard Roeper said that it could end up being one of the greatest poker movies of all time. But whether you’re in it for the cards or not, there’s enough action, intrigue, and glamour in this film to keep everyone interested.

Dumplin’ (2018)

If you’ve seen the trailer for Dumplin’ you could be forgiven for thinking that this film was a tremendous flop – but actually this sweetly uplifting drama has all of the ingredients for a rather memorable watch. Danielle Macdonald stars as Dumplin’, the plus-size teenage daughter of a former beauty queen played by Jennifer Anniston. Dumplin’ signs up for her mom’s pageant as a protest against the rigid and unrealistic standards of beauty, only for her act of defiance to escalate when other contestants also sign up in protest, revolutionizing the pageant and their tiny Texas town.

Whiplash (2014)

You don’t have to be into jazz music or drumming to appreciate the brilliance of Whiplash. One of the very best movies of its genre, the films follows ambitious young drummer Andrew Neyman (played by Miles Teller) who is intent on becoming one of the greats. Motivated by the failed writing career of his father and pushed by his ruthless teacher Terence Fletcher (played by J.K. Simmons), Andrew spends his days and nights obsessively pursuing the ultimate goal of drumming perfection, while also teetering on the brink of his own sanity.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)

Starring musical superstars Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone of Lonely Island fame, this hilarious comedy follows the journey of singer/rapper Conner4Real (Samberg) who faces an existential crisis when his latest album flops. Bringing the classic rock mockumentary format into the 21st century, it’s difficult to think of anyone who wouldn’t find this film funny. Produced by Judd Apatow, this film showcases some of the biggest names in comedy as well as some perfectly timed cameo performances from Sarah Silverman, Tim Meadows, and Maya Rudolph.

Whether you want comedy, drama, or action, there is bound to be a gem that you haven’t seen yet. So, grab your popcorn and snuggle up for a night of Netflix bliss!